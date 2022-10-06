HE jokes that it's "absolutely stupid" to be tackling an iconic race alongside his idol, but the smile on the face of Broc Feeney shows that the chance to do the Bathurst 1000 with Jamie Whincup is one he's relishing.
It means that no matter what plays out at Mount Panorama this weekend, the experience is one that Feeney will long remember.
Since making his Bathurst 1000 debut in 2020 as a co-driver for James Courtney - the duo placed 10th - Feeney has gone on to underline his status as one of the real emerging circuit racing talents in Australia.
Last year he won the Super2 series crown, but even before he was declared champion Feeney had impressed enough to be named as the driver who would replace Jamie Whincup as a full-time member of Triple Eight's Supercars team.
It was a huge moment.
Another huge moment came when it was confirmed that Whincup, who now acts as team boss, would partner Feeney for the Bathurst 1000.
He's still pinching himself that it's happening.
"To not only get the drive to replace him, but partner up with him at Bathurst, I probably never thought it would happen," Feeney said.
"It's very hard to believe, I grew up watching Jamie win races. Just to be in the team and be around a guy who has dominated the sport, to pair up with him and think that he's my co-driver, especially when I'm only 19 years old, it's absolutely stupid.
"It's been an awesome opportunity and I've been the first guy to sort of get access to a lot of stuff no-one else has before. Being a rookie coming in under Jamie as a boss, he's helped me out not only on track, but off track as well, just making sure I'm doing the right thing."
Feeney's rookie season has thus far been impressive. He's enjoyed podiums at Symmons Plains (second) and Sandown (third) and arrived at Mount Panorama this week sitting sixth in the championship.
He's qualified in the first two rows nine times as well.
It makes it easy to forget Feeney hasn't yet turned 20.
The teenager knows he has still got plenty to learn, but that he's learning from one of the best in Whincup is a huge opportunity.
When he retired from a full-time drive at the end of last season after more than 550 Supercars races, Whincup's resume included 124 wins, four of which came in the Bathurst 1000.
"I feel like the last six to eight weeks I've been working with him a lot on my driving and on car comfort and a lot of things for Bathurst," Feeney said.
"My biggest goal for Bathurst to be honest is just to learn off him.
"Obviously I want to get a good result, but I think my biggest takeaway will be working with him.
"I'm just excited to see him in his zone. I got the chance at Sandown when he did a co-driver session so see him do his thing, I've never really been around him when he's been driving, so I'm looking forward to that."
After day one Whincup admitted he's still adjusting to his role as a co-driver and that the #88 Commodore needs adjustments too.
Yet Whincup still ranked third in the co-driver's practice session and his best lap time of 2:04.4477 was quicker than what Feeney managed earlier in the day.
Whincup, Feeney and the team will work to find more speed and while all are hungry to build on the team's impressive record at the Mount, the talented teenager says he's not feeling any weight of expectation.
"I don't feel pressure about Bathurst, just because I'm so excited about it," he said.
"It's what is our grand final, it's the biggest race of the year, there's such a big build up with all the fans and the media, it's something we all look forward to.
"You've just got to go out and treat it like another race and hopefully be there at the end of the day, I know I've got a good team around me."
