Western Advocate

Headaches for race-goers as Bathurst 1000 organisers forced to closes priority parking due to wet weather

Updated October 6 2022 - 10:09pm, first published 10:00pm
The condition of the carpark yesterday morning. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain.

WET weather has forced the closure of Mount Panorama's priority parking car park for Friday, October 7, to all vehicles except 4WDs.

