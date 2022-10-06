WET weather has forced the closure of Mount Panorama's priority parking car park for Friday, October 7, to all vehicles except 4WDs.
The decision to close the carpark was made due to the current weather conditions and the forecast for the coming days, which has already turned it into a muddy mess.
READ MORE:
Supercars issued a statement, urging race-goers to make use of public transport.
"We understand this is an inconvenience and we appreciate your patience and understanding," the statement said.
"The best way to get to the track [on Friday] is by public transport. Parking in the general public carpark will be open. We advise appropriate footwear if you're using the carpark.
"A further update will be provided for Saturday and Sunday parking dependant on the weather conditions."
The rest of the Bathurst 1000 event is expected to continue as planned.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.