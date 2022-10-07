WHEN Ripp raced to a gallant runner-up finish in his Victoria Derby heat he made punters look ridiculous with his $51 starting price.
You can be sure that when he goes around in this Saturday's $200,000 Group 1 Victoria Derby Final (2,760 metres) he won't be starting anywhere near that price.
The Bernie Hewitt-trained Ripp turned plenty of heads last weekend when he soared from the back to the field to lead on the home stretch, only to be pipped at the line by Major Perry.
The Bathurst Gold Chalice champion showed that he was back better than ever after his sixth placing in July's Group 1 Queensland Derby Final.
The winner of that event, Leap To Fame, along with the in-form Captain Ravishing shape up as the two major threats for this Saturday's race but driver Doug Hewitt believes his runner can play a big factor with the right run.
"He's renowned as more a mile horse with high speed, and he can stir up a bit, but we've done a lot of work with him and we've got him to relax. He ended up running out that 2,700m just as strong as anyone," he said.
"His heat was two and a half seconds quicker than the other heat. He's come from last and sustained a massive run so we couldn't be happier with him. He was going in without a race, so I think he's going to be better for it this week.
"We brought him here to the track to work him over the long distance. Some of his work was ridiculous. We thought he'd be thereabouts in that race. He's got himself a bit of respect back after that heat."
Ripp will start from the inside of the back row with Captain Ravishing directly to his outside while Leap To Fame goes off the front from gate five.
Hewitt said a performance of the same intensity and grit as his heat will certainly get Ripp in the mix.
"He's definitely something special," Hewitt said.
"We've had such a high opinion of him ever since he was a young fella and even though he had that injury and things went pear shaped for a while, with the way he's come back we couldn't be happier.
"They've labelled it a two horse race between Leap To Fame and Captain Ravishing but if they declare each other on, and we're close enough, then our guy showed the other night that he's capable of putting away a decent field."
Ripp is currently the race's third best-backed runner at $10.
The prospect of a place in the inaugural $2.1 million The Eureka also looms large for Ripp after owner Wayne Loader purchased one of the slots in the event, to use on any horse of his choosing.
The new event, to be run on September 2 next year, will be the world's richest harness racing event.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
