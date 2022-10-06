THE Western Advocate's annual Bathurst 1000 feature is on news stands today, filled with all the stories and information you need to get race-ready.
This year's special publication includes stories on a number of drivers who will tackle the mountain this year, including one of the most successful drivers at Mount Panorama, Craig Lowndes.
You'll also find a lot of interesting facts about the Great Race.
And, if you're going up to the mountain to watch the action, there is a full bus timetable and a track schedule to help plan your trip.
Copies of the October 7 edition can be purchased from the Western Advocate office, or from your local newsagent.
For online subscribers, the special publication is included in the digital version of the newspaper.
Keep visiting the Western Advocate website throughout the event for even more Great Race coverage.
