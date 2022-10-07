HAVING Mount Panorama to yourself for a one-lap flier - it's a moment all Supercars drivers want to be a part of, but Bathurst 1000 defending champion Lee Holdsworth is thinking about going nuts on Sunday.
Having won last year's Bathurst 1000 from pole position alongside Chaz Mostert, Holdsworth certainly agrees that car speed and being in the top 10 shootout are key factors.
But his point that the nature of the 161-lap endurance classic gives those who start further back on the grid a chance to win too has been proven at the Mount before.
"You've got to hang in there all the way to the end on the lead lap, keep a cool head. You can come back from nearly anything around there as long as you stay on the lead lap," Holdsworth said.
"Just keeping a cool head I think is the key around there, then you just go absolutely nuts in the last two or three stints."
This year will be Holdsworth's last Bathurst 1000 as a lead driver, the Penrite Racing talent announcing he'll retire from full-time racing at the end of this season.
His resume will include a number of appearances in Bathurst's top 10 shootout.
In 2020 he had provisional pole after being the fastest on track in qualifying with a 2:04.0243. Holdsworth went on to rank fifth in the shootout and placed seventh in that year's Great Race.
In 2009 when Holdsworth earned his first Bathurst 1000 podium with third place in a Garry Rogers Commodore, he came from third on the grid.
This year practice and qualifying has been a struggle for Holdsworth. On average he's started outside the top 10, with his best qualifying spot prior to Bathurst a pair of fifths.
After Thursday's practice session the Holdsworth and co-driver Matt Payne sat 20th on the timesheet with a best lap of 2:05.4885 from the former.
Across Friday's two practice sessions the quickest they went was a 2:04.2077 during the morning's dry conditions, an effort which ranked 18th.
In the final practice session as the rain came down the times were slower, Holdsworth finishing in 16th.
But what gives Holdsworth confidence is that his #10 Mustang has been better in race trim.
His only podium of the season, a third at Melbourne, came after he started 15th on the grid.
That's not the only time he's made up a number of spots. At Perth he went from 24th to 11th, at Darwin he came from 26th to place 15th and at the Auckland SuperSprint round, Holdsworth improved from 23rd to 12th in a race.
"This year has been an absolute struggle with qualifying. For some reason we can't get my car to switch it's tyres on for that one lap, so we've been starting well down the order and fighting our way back," Holdsworth said.
"You know it's such a qualifying game, you can't afford to be qualifying down the back because you can't claw it back to the front.
"But if there's any race you can do it, it's Bathurst, so that gives you confidence. We've had pretty good race pace, but it would be good to get on top of that one-lap pace.
"If you can start up the front and stay out of trouble you'll generally have an easier race because where you start is generally close to where you finish in terms of position.
"But Bathurst .... I know we'll have a pretty good race car and we'll be able to fight our way forward with strategy, race pace, clever driving and fuel consumption, hopefully we can save on a bit of fuel and the last couple of stops are short and we can jump a few to get it into the top five."
The top 10 shootout to commence at 5.05pm on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.