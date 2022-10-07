THE Bathurst 1000 is well and truly under way at Mount Panorama.
Thursday, October 7 was the first day of on-track running for not only Supercars drivers and co-drivers, but the drivers in the various support categories.
With a forecast of significant wet weather ahead, Thursday was the only opportunity for teams to get some dry laps on the circuit.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch was there to capture the action in the first practice session for Supercars, along with the second practice session for the Heritage Touring Cars.
Click through the gallery above to see the photos.
Be sure to check the Western Advocate regularly for more coverage from the Great Race.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
