Bathurst residents urged to follow emergency advice as region braces for flooding

BATHURST residents have been urged to follow all advice, as the region braces itself for potential flooding across the weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting anywhere from 50-65 millimetres of rain to fall in Bathurst across the weekend, as the city hosts the annual Bathurst 1000.
State Emergency Service (SES) Western Zone Chief Inspector Joshua Clark said Bathurst is one of a number of locations across NSW that is of concern.
"We are looking at quite a significant weather event that is moving across the state, from the west to the east," he said.
"The areas of concern for the SES includes Gunnedah, Bathurst, Forbes, Warren and most of inland NSW.
"We have an additional flood rescue from Fire and Rescue in Bathurst, helicopter support based in Orange and aviation assets right across New England/North West.
"Thankfully, we've only had 365 requests for assistance in the last 24 hours across NSW. Of note, four of those have been flood rescue.
"The message is clear, please, if the road is flooded, forget it. Turn around. It's not worth your life or risking those of your passengers, as well as the life of our volunteers."
Mr Clark said SES volunteers have been door knocking residents in Perthville and Georges Plains, as well as campers by the Macquarie River to warn and prepare them of the potential threat.
"With the Bathurst 1000, we get a lot more people coming into town. For those who are camping by the riverbanks along the Macquarie River, our volunteers have been knocking on those tents advising them of the potential impacts in the coming days," he said.
"Our communities of Perthville and Georges Plains have been door knocked, near low-lying areas that are normally subjected to potential flash flooding.
"Our biggest concern for Bathurst is for Saturday and Sunday. There's a flood watch at the moment, that means if we see that predicted rainfall, we may actually see flooding.
"It's not a flood warning for the Macquarie River in Bathurst at the moment, but we are preparing if need be."
Bathurst MP and NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole urged road users to plan ahead and drive to the conditions, considering the end of school holidays, the wet weather and the Bathurst 1000.
"These three events over the weekend could create a perfect storm of delays and disruption on our roads, so our message to motorists is simple - plan ahead, reduce your speed, increase visibility by switching on your headlights, and remember your vehicle takes longer to stop when the roads are wet," Mr Toole said.
"For returning holidaymakers, please do not leave your travel to the last minute. Make sure you stay up-to-date with road closures by checking Live Traffic NSW and keeping across any weather warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology and the State Emergency Service."
Chifley Police District Superintendent Bob Noble said there will be a large police force up at Mount Panorama and within Bathurst and its surrounds.
"Obviously we've got quite a large event in Bathurst this weekend. It's really important from an economic and social point of view, not just for this district but the whole state," he said.
"We've got a really large policing operation to support the event, on the mountain itself, in Bathurst and around nearby districts. That's to ensure we have a safe event.
"What we don't need is people entering flooded causeways or water across the road.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery, Steph Cook, thanked the work of SES volunteers across the state.
"I just want to thank all the SES volunteers right across NSW," she said.
"We have 500 in the field at the moment, working with local governments, community organisations and emergency service partners, to make sure we do everything to protect communities, lives and livelihoods through this challenging period."
