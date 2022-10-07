Western Advocate

Bathurst residents urged to follow emergency advice as region braces for flooding

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 7 2022 - 2:20am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Emergency Service Western Zone Chief Inspector Joshua Clark speaks with Chifley Police District Superintendent Bob Noble, Bathurst MP Paul Toole and Cootamundra MP Steph Cooke. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

BATHURST residents have been urged to follow all advice, as the region braces itself for potential flooding across the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.