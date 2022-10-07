HE'S on track for his best Supercars championship result in almost a decade, but Will Davison isn't thinking about that and he's trying not to think about a Bathurst 1000 podium either.
It might sound like an odd approach, but Davison feels it's the approach which will help him maximise his chances of a strong finish in both.
"We're really excited to see what we can achieve [at Bathurst], but we can't get too caught up in the emotion of it," Davison said.
"Ultimately, it sounds cliched, but you don't look at the championship until the end of the year. Your position is dictated by how many races you win and how fast you are.
"So that's all we focus on and that's all we ever do, trying to be fast and trying to win races and of course winning the one at Bathurst counts for a hell of a lot.
"Of course we all dream of and aspire to win Bathurst, but there's no point thinking about that, you need so many elements to go your way on that day that you've just got to focus on what's directly in front of you."
Davison arrived at Mount Panorama sitting third in the championship behind Cameron Waters and Shane van Gisbergen.
If he could maintain that spot it would mark his best championship finish since placing third in 2013 for Ford Performance Racing.
If Davison manages to leapfrog Waters, who is 77 points ahead of him, it would equal his career best championship finish from 2009 when he was runner-up while driving for the Holden Racing Team.
Davison finds himself in that solid championship position thanks to 13 podium finishes in his Shell V-Power Racing Mustang, of which three have been wins.
He says his team has a lot to do with his success too.
"I'm certainly in a good position, which is a nice feeling," he said.
"I'm back with this amazing team, it's now my second year with them, we're building nicely I suppose. Last year was pretty solid and we've just taken it up another level.
"This sport, it's such a team sport, it's all about the way you gel with your crew and engineer and bit by bit all the hard work in the background is leading us to some really good form.
"It's really nice, over the years I've had this before and then I've had some quieter seasons. Just being in an organisation like this which has helped me get back to this form feels amazing, because it's a bloody hard sport.
"You're always building though, you never ever rest, you're always trying to improve on weaknesses at every event."
Davison, who is sharing his #17 Mustang with older brother Alex, has made a good start to the Bathurst 1000 round.
He was the quickest man in practice one on Thursday, while Alex topped the time sheet in Friday's first practice session.
In the rain for the final practice Davison sat on top of the timesheet early on before eventually ending up in ninth.
But both know there are plenty of challenges which lie ahead, especially due to the predicted rain.
That's why Davison will just focus on what is in front of him and see where that puts him both in the Great Race and the championship come Sunday night.
"We're certainly all aware of the challenges of Bathurst. It's same for everyone, it's a very unpredictable event," he said.
"There's still so much to race for, everyone just talks championship over, that is what it is, you win that if you deserve to. We'll just keep trying to achieve our best results every single weekend and we'll finish where we deserve to."
