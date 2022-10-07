Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Will Davison isn't thinking about the Supercars championship while racing in the Bathurst 1000

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 7 2022 - 4:46am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Davison says he won't be thinking about the championship this weekend, rather he'll be concentrating on what he does behind the wheel. Picture by Phil Blatch

HE'S on track for his best Supercars championship result in almost a decade, but Will Davison isn't thinking about that and he's trying not to think about a Bathurst 1000 podium either.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.