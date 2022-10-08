Western Advocate
Big BOIDC opening round clash between St Pat's Old Boys, Rugby Union will be sorely missed

October 8 2022 - 3:00am
WE'LL have to wait a few more rounds before the highly anticipated St Pat's Old Boys vs Rugby Union clash can take place this Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season after Saturday's opening round was washed out.

