WE'LL have to wait a few more rounds before the highly anticipated St Pat's Old Boys vs Rugby Union clash can take place this Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season after Saturday's opening round was washed out.
The battle between Bathurst's two top finishing teams from last season would have been an exciting way to start the 2022-23 competition at Morse Park 1 but the recent rainfall gave organisers no chance of getting any cricket underway.
The Saints would have been eager to test themselves right off the bat, as they try to defend their 2021-22 BOIDC title, but skipper Adam Ryan said it's not the worst result in the world to miss out on the match.
"It would have been a great game first up, but we're playing going to be in the hands of the weather for a while now," he said.
"It can sometimes be tough in the first round with race week and availabilities so I'm not sure it would have been a true test for both teams, because it usually takes a few weeks to find your stride.
"A lot of our regular practices have been weather affected but our guys have a great training ethos. They do a lot of stuff inbetween training, like bonding, and we had a catch up over dinner on Thursday night."
Pat's and Rugby won't have to wait long to potentially meet one another again this season.
They're slated to play each other in the first of this season's two-day matches on November 19, in round six.
For the Saints, they'll hope to have their depth and fitness as strong as ever, since their talented roster of players are often elevated to representative duties through the campaign.
Pat's will be trying to not only once again win the BOIDC title but also the Bonnor Cup crown that they won in 2021-22.
Ryan said his team are used to a hectic schedule and back's his side to be ready for any contest.
"You've got to treat the season like a marathon and not a sprint," he said.
"The rep stuff interrupts us through the middle of the season, and that showed last year when we were a little cooked from that and we needed a recharge. We'd sometimes trade in training to do something like basketball towards the back end of the season.
"When you're playing Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then there's midweek carnivals for some of the younger guys that can be a lot."
Even with the loss of two key players in Nic Broes and Angus Parsons the Saints will still be one of the sides to watch.
"The more success we have the more people target us as the game they want to win or the one they want to challenge themselves," Ryan said.
"We like the challenge. We like to push ourselves. A lot of the core hanging around, like Cons [Connor Slattery], Bailey and Cooper [Brien], are a year older and that little bit wiser about their game. It's great watching them develop and come through.
"With Coop electing to be around that little bit longer before he goes somewhere else, that's massive for us. The way he played in the Western Zone final and the way he was hitting the ball was amazing.
"Even some of the older heads are looking great. I thought Browny had a great season last year.
"I think we still have room for improvement too. Even in winning finals last season I still don't think we were playing our best cricket."
The Saints' next match, weather permitting, will be against Centrals at Riawena Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.