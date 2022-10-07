Western Advocate

Saturday Street Fair set to host ICC Men's T20 World Cup Regional Roadshow

Updated October 7 2022 - 3:55am, first published 12:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kids line up at one of the Regional Roadshow's previous events. Picture supplied.

CRICKET and cars will combine when a regional roadshow sets up at Bathurst's Saturday Street Fair as part of the race week festivities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.