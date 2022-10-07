CRICKET and cars will combine when a regional roadshow sets up at Bathurst's Saturday Street Fair as part of the race week festivities.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Regional Roadshow, which has been making its way south since its initial events at Woolgoolga and Casino in late September, will reach Bathurst this Saturday (October 8).
It's all in preparation for the opening Super 12 game of the World Cup, between Australia and New Zealand, at the Sydney Cricket Ground later this month.
READ ALSO:
The set-up outside the court house at the Saturday Street Fair will feature a range of interactive activities and displays, according to Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, including a virtual reality experience of hitting a six at the SCG.
He said fans will also have the chance to win a number of ICC Men's T20 World Cup prizes.
The Regional Roadshow set-up will be open from 11am to 5pm.
NSW Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said the roadshow is an example of the benefits of the NSW Government's 10 World Cups in 10 Years initiative.
"Regional NSW is the heartland of cricket in our state, and the Regional Roadshow has hit the sweet spot by providing entertainment and inspiration for bush cricket fans across NSW ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia," he said.
"Despite having a smaller population than Sydney, regional NSW accounts for around half of the state's registered players, more than 250 adolescent cricketers in the Cricket NSW pathway system, and produces over 50 per cent of NSW's contracted professional cricketers."
More information on the T20 World Cup can be found at www.sport.nsw.gov.au/t20-regional-roadshow.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.