A THIRD car has been burnt out in Orange in a matter of days, with police unable to make any arrests so far.
Emergency services were called to Glenroi Oval at around 5am on Friday, October 7 to reports of a car on fire.
"Fire and Rescue attended and extinguished the fire," Chief Inspector Peter Atkins from Central West Police District said.
"A Toyota RAV4 was destroyed. We've established a crime scene and commenced an investigation. We believe the vehicle was stolen from Orange overnight.
"We're investigating that offence and we are investigating a break and enter at a service station in Lucknow."
It is believed the two offences are connected.
The latest incident follows a string of burnt-out cars in Orange.
The first of this group happened on October 3 at 10pm, where a car which had been stolen from Spring Hill was set alight at the car park near Gosling Creek Reserve in Orange's south.
The next took place on the morning of October 5, where a car was torched in a grassy paddock opposite Leura Road in Glenroi, a little more than a kilometre away from where the car fire on Friday occurred.
When asked about the string of stolen cars, Chief Inspector Atkins said no arrests had been made as of yet.
"We've got a number of investigations at the moment looking at recently stolen cars," he said.
"There's not been a whole lot, but there's been a few stolen cars. Some have been recovered and three have been burnt out."
Asked whether any of the car fires were connected, Chief Inspector Atkins said they were part of "ongoing police investigations".
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
