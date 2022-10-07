Western Advocate

Car burnt out in Glenroi Oval as Orange police investigate string of stolen vehicles

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 7 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:30am
Firefighters extinguishing a car that was set alight on Glenroi Oval. Picture by Tory Pearson/TNV.

A THIRD car has been burnt out in Orange in a matter of days, with police unable to make any arrests so far.

