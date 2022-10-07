THE rainy weather wasn't enough to dampen the mood at the Bathurst 1000 on Friday.
A large crowd equipped with gum boots, rain coats and umbrellas ventured around Harris Park looking at the different displays.
From simulation machines, to memorabilia, to a kids' corner, there was plenty of action both on and off the track.
And the large range of food options added a mouth watering aroma.
A Western Advocate representative captured some photos of what's on offer.
