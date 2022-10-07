Western Advocate
Jeffrey Bedggood shows off his upgraded camping setup for this years' Bathurst 1000

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:30am
JEFFREY Bedggood has been travelling from the near-most southern end of Victoria to attend the Great Race for the past 38 years, and this is the first time in as many years that he has upgraded his campsite.

