JEFFREY Bedggood has been travelling from the near-most southern end of Victoria to attend the Great Race for the past 38 years, and this is the first time in as many years that he has upgraded his campsite.
On Tuesday, October 4, Mr Bedggood and his Bathurst 1000 buddies began their 12-hour journey to the race from Timboon, Victoria, at the early hour of 3am, to ensure they didn't miss any of the action.
They arrived in Bathurst at approximately 3.30pm and promptly began constructing their camp, with a few added extras this year, in order to revamp and revitalise their campsite in preparation for the predicted precipitation.
"We've been coming for donkey's ages but we've updated our camp set-up this year; we've got a pop-top, with an annex and a gazebo, so we're in luxury mode this year. As we're getting older we need a bit more comfort," he said.
"We have a barbecue, we have our fridges and our eskies, so we eat well. We had a roast last night, so a roast with veggies was dinner last night and we'll have spaghetti pasta for tea tonight."
Along with all the camping necessities, Mr Bedggood and his Bathurst buddies added something different to their campground this year - their own personal portaloo.
"As much as the facilities here are really good, it's just really good to have our own portaloo here," he said.
"This way, there's no queueing. Some days, when it's time to go, you've got to go and you might be in a queue up there for up to 15-20 minutes, and ... as you can imagine, 10 guys drinking and eating well for a week, it's a well used item."
Another addition to their site this year was a much needed firepit to keep them warm and dry over the week, featuring an homage to racing legend Peter Brock.
"We have Brocky on one side of the fire pit ... we got our firewood delivered this year," he said.
Regardless of the rain, Mr Bedggood said that the feeling of Bathurst is the reason why he will always return.
"I was 18 when I first came and I'm 56 now," he said.
"It's just Bathurst, we love it. Between all of us we just keep coming back ... we come down, we go to the parades, we wander around and go to all the track entertainment and that sort of stuff.
"I've got a young 16-year-old and he's been coming for the past four years now and he's another generation that will just keep on going."
Mr Bedggood, an avid Holden fan, said that he hopes Holden can claim victory, and take out the Great Race.
