A sweet surprise for Lowndes to mark a historic moment in Supercars

SEVEN-time Bathurst 1000 winner Craig Lowndes was taken by surprise on Thursday when his 300 round start milestone was acknowledged.
Lowndes is the first driver in Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars history to have clocked up 300 round starts.
Drivers were asked to attend a media call at the Peter Brock display on Thursday morning, where a special cake was rolled out to celebrate the historic moment.
The two-tier cake was shaped to look like a tyre and a chequered flag, with a picture of Lowndes' face adoring the top.
Lowndes spoke to media after the cake was unveiled, reflecting on his long career in the sport.
He made his championship debut in 1996, enjoying a full-time racing career that lasted until his retirement at the end of 2018.
He won 110 races during that time, including seven Bathurst 1000 crowns.
Mount Panorama remains a special place to the veteran driver, and to have his 300th round start coincide with the Bathurst 1000 was fitting.
"We all come here as race drivers loving this place, the atmosphere. It's the grand final for us," Lowndes said.
He said the bad moments stick out more than the victories in his career, but one good memory that will always stay with him was his Bathurst 1000 in 2006.
READ MORE: Brock memories always a drive for Lowndes
It was just a few weeks after his friend and mentor, Brock, had died in a rally driving accident, making for a very emotional weekend at Mount Panorama.
It would be hard to find a more fitting winner for the inaugural Peter Brock Trophy that Lowndes, who crossed the line with tears in his eyes as he farewelled his friend.
"I drove his car on the parade lap and then to get out of his race car and then run 161 laps, that was for me the most best driven car, most powerful race I've ever done," Lowndes said.
Lowndes will contest his 29th consecutive Bathurst 1000 this weekend, driving a wildcard entry with rookie Declan Fraser.
