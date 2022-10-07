A man in 20s has died while abseiling in Katoomba today (Friday, October 7).
Emergency services were called to Katoomba Cliffs about 8am after Blue Mountains Police were informed a man abseiling with a group of people had fallen from Malaita Wall.
The man is yet to be formally identified and an operation is currently underway to retrieve his body.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
