THE Bathurst-based Anderson Motorsport garage and their driver Brad Vaughan enjoyed just less than four full laps of green flag racing in the week's opening Super2 and 3 race at Mount Panorama.
A crash on the sixth lap and fog across the top of the Mount meant drivers would spend the majority of the race - including the final lap - under safety car conditions.
Vaughan never had much of an opportunity to improve from his second place standing in the Super3 classification as he gave up a little more ground to championship leader Kai Allen.
The race completed enough laps to be declared a valid point-scoring event for the championship.
Vaughan said he approached the race by being as risk-averse as possible.
"That was pretty hectic. I was just more focused on staying out of trouble," he said.
"It was a bit foggy over the top so it was probably the right call to end that race.
"The worst thing is the spray when you're sitting behind cars. You're simply blind. You can't see brake markers and you can't see where the car in front of you is. That's the biggest difficulty.
"I was just trying to hang onto it. I've got a lot of power and a small tyre. They're always a beast to drive, let alone in the wet."
The first two laps of the race were conducted under safety car, due to the excessive wet conditions, and once the green flag came out the field enjoyed an incident-free restart.
Vaughan, in 16th, had three Super2 entries sitting between himself and Super3 race leader Allen at the end of the third lap - the first lap not held behind the safety car.
Out in front the top two of Zak Best and Tyler Everingham gained a small break over the rest of the field while Matt Payne managed to find his way around Cameron Hill into third spot.
The gap between Vaughan and Allen was almost out to seven seconds when the safety car was back out on the course on lap six.
Angelo Mouzouris lost grip coming into Griffins Bend and ploughed into the tyre wall to cause significant damage to his Nissan Altima.
Adding to the challenging conditions for drivers was fog descending on them at the top of the Mount, which played a major factor in the safety car staying out on course once debris had been cleared.
The race would remain under yellow until its conclusion, which came at the earlier time of lap 11 as opposed to its original 18 lap distance due to time control.
The second Super2 and Super3 race of the week takes place on Saturday at 4pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
