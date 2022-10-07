Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Anderson Motorsport and Brad Vaughan has to settle for second in opening Super3 race at Mount Panorama

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:45am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst-based Anderson Motorsport garage and their driver Brad Vaughan enjoyed just less than four full laps of green flag racing in the week's opening Super2 and 3 race at Mount Panorama.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.