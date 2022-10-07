THE Macquarie River was up and flowing fast but remained below the low level bridge as of late Friday afternoon (October 7).
It followed rain throughout the afternoon and comes ahead of a forecast soggy Saturday of the race weekend in which 20 to 40 millimetres might fall.
As of Friday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology still had the Macquarie to Bathurst on a flood watch (defined as early advice for possible flooding) only.
Its monitor for the Macquarie at Bathurst showed the river had hit two metres at about 9pm on Thursday and had remained at that level or above until about 9am on Friday.
It was 1.85m late afternoon on Friday.
Water NSW says the Oberon Dam (which impounds the Fish River, which later meets the Campbells to form the Macquarie outside Bathurst) is at 100 per cent capacity and Wyangala Dam, on the Lachlan River south-west of Bathurst, is at 92.2 per cent.
Bathurst Regional Council's last update for Chifley Dam (which impounds the Campbells River) had it at 100.6 per cent on Tuesday this week.
