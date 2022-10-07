CAM Waters showcased his talent in wet weather by landing provisional pole for the Bathurst 1000 after a wet and challenging qualifying session on Friday afternoon.
Waters went to the top of the standings with a time of 2:23.6168, nearly 20 seconds down on the quickest times we've seen in dry conditions this week.
Lee Holdsworth (2:23.8296) and Chaz Mostert (2:23.8361) were the next fastest in a slippery 40 minute session.
Shane van Gisbergen, Richie Stanaway, Will Davison, Nick Percat, James Courtney, Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown rounded out the top 10 and will be taking part in Saturday's Top 10 Shootout.
Waters said that while the wet track provided its share of challenges it was a big improvement from the treacherous conditions drivers battled through during the day's earlier practice session
"It was a lot better than what practice was. There were a lot less rivers down the straights. Over the top there was a lot more grip," he said.
"There was still a couple of spots that were quite bad, like the kerb off one and the kink at the chase, but the rest of the lap wasn't that bad.
"The session got faster, to a point, but then the rivers got worse so that slowed us back down a little bit. We were still consistent, which was nice. You never know what's going to happen in these conditions and it's easy to get caught off guard.
Even though he proved himself in the wet conditions Waters is hopeful that the rain stays away as much as possible for the Top 10 Shootout.
"It took a few laps for the tyres to come up, so if it's wet tomorrow then it's going to be a little more challenging but we'll be the last car out, which is good," he said.
"I'll get to see how all the other guys go and what the track grip is like. Hopefully it doesn't rain more towards the end, but it is what it is. It's just awesome to make it."
There was a possibility that Thomas Randle's early run off the road at Hell Corner could have been a sign of things to come in the wet conditions but the qualifying window would remain free of any major incidents until the very last minute of the session.
Early times towards the top of the leaderboard were in the 2:29s as drivers got to grips with the track conditions and approached the opening stages of qualifying with extra caution.
Will Davison made the first significant improvement of the window with a 2:27.2283 on his second flying lap.
Ten minutes into the session drivers started to get below the one minute mark for their opening sector, leading to Cam Waters jumping to the top with a 2:26.1722 before Chaz Mostert went fastest with a 2:25.2559.
Shane van Gisbergen disrupted their back-and-forth battle with a 2:24.4236 before Mostert quickly got himself to the top again, posting 2:23.8361 with 10 minutes to go in the session.
Waters then put it all together on his 11th flying lap of the session to land provisional pole.
Just as it appeared all drivers would make it through qualifying unscathed Macauley Jones ran straight through the Esses and made heavy contact with the wall, while Shane van Gisbergen was lucky to avoid getting tangled up with the #96 entry.
