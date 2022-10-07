THERE were crashes, there were visit to the gravel trap, there was aquaplaning and there was also some thrilling qualifying laps on day two of the Bathurst 1000.
In the end Cameron Waters has clinched Bathurst provisional pole in a thrilling session at Mount Panorama, the 2020 pole-sitter clocking a best lap of 2:23.616.
Defending Bathurst 1000 champion Lee Holdsworth was a shock second, with fellow 2021 race winner Chaz Mostert third.
Check out what Waters and some of the other drivers who tackled Mount Panorama on day two had to say:
Cameron Waters, #6 Monster Energy Racing
"We're stoked; we just wanted to make sure we're in the 10," Waters said.
"We weren't too bad in the dry earlier in the day... with the rain, we weren't sure. We did a good job tuning it up between practice and quali. The car in general was really nice to drive.
"The session got faster, to a point, but then the rivers got worse so that slowed us back down a little bit. We were still consistent, which was nice. You never know what's going to happen in these conditions and it's easy to get caught off guard."
James Courtney, #5 Snowy River Caravans
"It was a crazy old session this afternoon. Fortunately we got a little bit of a dress rehearsal in the second practice today to dial in our wet set up, but with the way the track and conditions changed it was pretty nonstop out there," Courtney said.
"It was wild with the times falling every single lap, having to continually improve your time, but it was great to get P8 in the end and make the shootout. It's always special making the shootout here.
"Having the track to yourself, seeing the fans on the hill, it's really cool, so I'm looking forward to getting out and having a crack tomorrow."
Lee Holdsworth, #10 Penrite Racing
"I'm absolutely stoked. To even just make the top 10 was my aim but to be P2 in seriously tricky conditions makes me feel over the moon," Holdsworth said.
"It's my last Bathurst as a full time driver... I get that one lap at glory tomorrow and I'm really going to lap it up.
"As the track got better It was confidence inspiring knowing where I could feel the grip so I could push harder, I was really enjoying myself out there and I took a lot of risks.
"If it's wet in the shootout I'm very confident but I'd love to have a dry lap to have a serious crack around here one last time. Bring it on!"
Will Davison, #17 Shell V-Power Racing
"It was a very tricky day, but we're through to the shootout. We were super quick in the dry conditions this morning, which was great. It's really encouraging. In the heavy rain we have been really quick all day," he said.
"Qualifying was one of those sessions where it got drier and drier, and you really needed to be on the right tyre pressure at the right time. So, it was one of those tricky sessions, it was a bit of a lottery. We probably didn't get the time in when the track was at its best, but we are through and I'm really looking forward to tomorrow."
"It's great to have car number 17 through to the shootout tomorrow, Will's been on fire all weekend. It was very tough conditions today, especially in that qualifying session just as the conditions changed at different stages as you never knew what the weather was going to do," he said.
"The practice sessions were solid; I didn't do a lot of running today. But I did a handful of laps in the rain, which was interesting, not great fun but important just to have a look around and get a feel for it and we'll do a bit more tomorrow, I guess."
Mark Winterbottom, #18 IRWIN Racing Team 18
"Not a great qualifying. We're full of potential but we haven't delivered due to a few different things this weekend," Winterbottom said.
"In the dry in practice I thought we were quick, I did my time on used tyres and quite heavy fuel, we put some greens on and then had a mechanical failure which stopped us from finishing that session.
"In qualifying with the first set of tyres I was top 10, but the second set of tyres weren't great and I couldn't get going, unfortunately all the times were done in that second part when we were least competitive.
"It's not all bad but once we got stuck on that second set of tyres that was it. I know we're out of position but we're straight, we're clean and we can get the cars ready for Sunday."
Michael Caruso, #18 IRWIN Racing Team 18
"I only got a couple of laps in the car today but the focus was on qualifying. We had completely different conditions, it was raining, very wet track, it's going to be an interesting weekend considering they're expecting a really big downpour tomorrow and who knows what will happen on Sunday," he said.
"We'll keep working at it and do the best we can."
Scott Pye, #20 Alspec Racing Team 18
"Tough qualifying session, we missed the window with the car balance and both cars weren't where we want to be come Sunday," Pye said
"It's made for a long day but it is a long race and we have plenty of opportunities to move forward."
Tyler Everingham, #20 Alspec Racing Team 18
"It was a pretty good day, got to sit back and watch the operation run which was a bit refreshing, it's been a pretty busy run in Super2 as well," Everingham said.
"Qualified 20th, a bit of work to do to improve the car but it's a long day on Sunday so we'll improve it a bit and make sure we're there at the end."
David Reynolds, #26 Penrite Racing
"That was a tough session, the track just kept evolving and in the wet it makes it like a lottery every lap," Reynolds said.
"I kept circulating trying to find tyre temperature but we just couldn't turn them on and get the grip I needed. We were one of the fastest cars in practice four in the wet but it just didn't come together for us in qualifying.
"It's not the grid position we were hoping for but it has been a positive week so far, it's going to be a long day on Sunday and a pretty crazy race in these conditions so anything can happen."
Richie Stanaway, #55 Erebus wildcard
"I know it's only qualifying for a 1000 kilometre race, but I was quietly hoping to get into the shootout coming back," he said.
"I'm stoked to make it in and looking forward to doing a shootout here. It's my first time in the Shootout in Bathurst. I was a little bit worried at the end there, because we stayed out quite long.
"The tyres were over-pressured, so I was a bit concerned we would drop in the last few minutes. Luckily we held onto the spot. I'm super stoked for the whole team."
Thomas Randle, #55 Castrol Racing
"Tough way to end today, we were right in or near the 10 almost all of qualifying which was good, but I just made a tiny mistake on my last lap that kept us from making the shootout," Randle said.
"I did personal best first and second sectors, and we were tracking comfortably in the top 10, and I just got it wrong at The Chase and ran off the track which killed the lap.
"I was really hoping we could get into the shootout and get this awesome place to myself for a lap tomorrow, so I'm pretty frustrated, but the Castrol Racing Ford Mustang has some good speed."
Jake Kostecki, #56 Tradie Ford Mustang
"It was a pretty disappointing end to qualifying for us and the Tradie Racing crew. We were actually pretty speedy in the first half of the session which was awesome, I felt confident with the car and we were pretty comfortably in that top five or six, so it was looking pretty good for the shootout," he said.
"Unfortunately it just went away from us towards the end, we put a new set of tyres on and for whatever reason they wouldn't quite switch on like the first set, so I couldn't get the lap time where I needed it.
"It's disappointing, but nice to show some good pace after a tricky start to the weekend. We'll tune the car up tomorrow and hopefully have a strong march forward in the race on Sunday."
Broc Feeney, #88 Red Bull Ampol Racing
"Surprisingly, we got a dry session in at the start of the day, so we did a fair bit of tuning to the car because it was probably our last dry session before the race. The rain then came for practice four and for qualifying," Feeney said.
"I struggled quite a bit out there myself at the start of P4, but I'm still building up my confidence in a supercar at this track in the wet. We put Jamie [Whincup] in at the end of the session to make sure everything was all good and he went really well. He went straight to the top and ended up in P2, so the decision was made to put Jamie in the car for qualifying just on the basis that he was faster.
"It's a good thing for me - I was happy to sit back and was well and truly happy for him to qualify today. We just missed it towards the end of qualifying which is a shame, but we managed to get P14 and we know we can do it from there."
Jamie Whincup, #88 Red Bull Ampol Racing
"It was a disappointing qualifying result in the end. We were in the top ten the whole time, but then we just dropped out at the last minute," Whincup said.
"I'm yet to look at the data to find out what's actually gone on, but the track was drying out and getting faster and we weren't accelerating as far forward as the rest of the field were. It's still TBC why that is, but overall, it's disappointing.
"The team made the decision for myself to qualify #88 as they thought I was the best option considering the tough conditions out there - I certainly didn't put my hand up and say that I should be qualifying. I took the opportunity and did the best I could, but I would have loved to have been in the top ten but it wasn't to be today. All we can do now is look forward to the race and who knows what Sunday has in store for us."
Shane van Gisbergen, #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing
"It was pretty tough conditions out there today. At the end of the day, we made the shootout which was our target, but this variable weather makes it so tough," he said.
"Being in the shootout at Bathurst is always a pretty cool experience and an awesome achievement. We had a good wet car to work with which is all credit to the team, so hopefully we can capitalise on this for tomorrow's practice sessions in the wet.
"I also managed to get a few dry laps in this morning which was good. It looks like Sunday afternoon will be dry, so it's good for both Garth [Tander] and I to get comfortable."
Garth Tander, #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing
"Today was a very different day compared to yesterday. Today's focus was all about full tank running and race preparation. It was important that Shane [van Gisbergen] got a lot of dry running this morning because he didn't get as much yesterday, so we gave him the majority of practice three and then I jumped in for a bit at the end," Tanders said.
"Overall, the car feels good, the race package is feeling good, and clearly we have a fast car in the rain from what Shane has proven. It looks like I'll get a bit of wet weather practice tomorrow which is good and then all eyes forward for Sunday's race."
Anton De Pasquale, #100 Shell V-Power Racing
"It was mixed conditions today, it started off dry, then we had a bit of rain and then a drying qualifying session," De Pasquale said.
"We were able to get a bit of a read on the car in multiple conditions. We'll use the information we have gained today to move forward."
Tony D'Aberto, #100 Shell V-Power Racing
"We did some dry running this morning and I felt more comfortable in the car. I think we have found a little bit of direction with the car, which is nice. I was also able to get a few laps in the wet," D'Alberto said.
"It wasn't a lot of running, but it gave me a bit of an idea of what to expect. I'll get a few more laps tomorrow, in potentially wet conditions, I would say. Then we obviously go into the race on Sunday."
Matt Chada, #118 Caltex Young Stars
"It's fun driving in the wet, but it's hard to get the most out of it. It's always changing throughout the whole field. We're happy because we're not slow and right in the mix with some of the big names and teams," Chada said.
"There's always more in it, but we're happy with that performance and what we achieved today. In those conditions it's all about getting your lap in, getting it as perfect as it can be and knowing that one little moment can ruin the whole thing.
"We're in a good position and now we can focus on the race on Sunday. We need to be more consistent with our driver changes and pit stops, but we've got some more practice tonight and tomorrow in the remaining sessions so that will be the focus. It's been a good day."
Jaylyn Robotham, #118 Caltex Young Stars
"Every lap we get more comfortable. Matt did a great job today in the wet and got lots of laps, so I'm kind of hoping it rains tomorrow so I can get some seat time in those conditions in case it's raining on Sunday," he said.
"Every little bit of experience you get here in the wet conditions is vital before the race. There's a codriver session tomorrow so I'll get a full 60 minutes in the car and that will be beneficial."
Craig Lowndes, #888 Supercheap Auto
"They were really tough conditions out there because having wet weather around here is always going to be difficult. There was probably four or five spots around the circuit that you have to be cautious and conscious of, just making sure that you position the car correctly," Lowndes said.
"It's quite easy to run off across the top of the mountain and hit a concrete barrier, thankfully we actually got through the day really well. Balance wise in the wet, the car wasn't too bad, we chased it too hard to be honest because we actually are now thinking that the forecast on Sunday may be dry, so we did chase it a little bit for qualifying and to be honest I probably need a little more front turn, but all in all we ended up P16.
"Although our qualifying result wasn't too bad, I would have liked to be closer to the top 10, but of course, as we know here it doesn't matter where you qualify it's all about Sunday come 161 laps."
Declan Fraser, #888 Supercheap Auto
"I didn't get many Supercars laps in today because we needed to make sure Craig had enough laps before we got to qualifying in these tricky conditions, even though he's an absolute GOAT around here," Fraser said.
"We ended up P16 in qualifying so we know we've got a quick car, we just got a little bit stuck at the end with car set up and some traffic, but overall, we're looking forward to the race.
"We're not sure at the moment exactly what it's going to look weather wise, but I've had a lot of running now in Super2 so I know that I feel comfortable in the cars."
