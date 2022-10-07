SUPERCARS has advised that all car parking at the Bathurst 1000 is now entirely inaccessible to vehicles, with the exception of 4WDs.
Just before 9pm Friday night, Supercars sent out an alert advising that the weather conditions and forecast had ruled out the use of the public car park.
The Bureau of Metreorology is forecasting as much as 50 millimetres of rain to fall in Bathurst on Saturday, and potentially a further 10 millimetres on Sunday.
It comes after the priority parking was deemed inaccessible 24 hours earlier.
While the car parks won't be closed, Supercars said, "Parking is at your own risk."
Racegoers are instead encouraged to use public transport to get to Mount Panorama on Saturday and Sunday.
"We understand this is an inconvenience and we appreciate your patience and understanding, the safety of our patrons is a priority," Supercars said in a statement.
The rest of the Bathurst 1000 event is expected to continue as planned.
