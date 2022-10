BATHURST BUSLINES: Services will operate from most areas of Bathurst as well as Orange and Lithgow to Mount Panorama. See website timetable and maps.

COACH DROP-OFF: Pick up and drop off only on Lloyds Road. See the track map for more information.

ACCESSIBLE CAR PARK 1: With the proper vehicle accreditation, accessible parking is available off Ray Bant Drive immediately behind the disabled viewing platform located on the outside of the circuit at Murray's Corner. Access is via gate one from Panorama Drive roundabout provided the vehicle contains correct accreditation and all passengers in the vehicle are appropriately accredited with event tickets prior to entering the gate.