Public car park and priority parking at Bathurst 1000 "inaccessible" for most vehicles

Updated October 7 2022 - 10:15am, first published 10:10am
The condition of the carpark on Thursday. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain.

SUPERCARS has advised that all car parking at the Bathurst 1000 is now entirely inaccessible to vehicles, with the exception of 4WDs.

