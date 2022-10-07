HE been forced into the paddock for six months with a mystery illness, but on Friday night The Hustler, well he hustled his way to victory and smashed his old personal best.
It was an effort which certainly please Bathurst trainer-driver Mat Rue.
A five-year-old, The Hustler joined Rue's stable earlier this year.
Rue was hoping he'd get the Bettors Delight x Waltzing Home gelding into some form and improve on his career record of two wins from 17 starts, but things didn't go to plan straight away.
"I've had him for a fair while, he had one small preparation but he got quite sick and I had to put him out again for six months," Rue said.
"We don't really know what was wrong with him, he just didn't seem himself and was off his tucker and his bloods weren't right. He was quite down really, so we decided to turn him back out.
"But he seems fine at the moment, bloody oath I'm happy with that win."
The Hustler's first start for Rue was a sixth on September 21, so that as well as a barrier six draw for Friday night's Thank You Todd Martin Pace (1,730 metres) at the Bathurst Paceway saw him start as a $16 chance.
Rue found himself three wide early as he looked for a spot, finally getting cover as the bell sounded. The Hustler was one-out and one-back with a lap to go, sitting behind Roll The Seven.
It was the Nathan Turnbull trained and driven Diletto ($10) that led the way, covering the first half of the last mile in 59.7 seconds.
It meant the field was compact as they approached the final bend, Rue temporarily finding himself boxed in.
But at the top of the straight Rue got The Hustler into space and he began to close in on the leaders.
He was the widest runner in a line of four that charged towards the post, but with some 10 metres to go The Hustler hit the front.
Rue's chance won by a head over Satellite Simba ($3.20 favourite) with a half-head back to Diletto in third.
The mile rate was a 1:57.6, easily eclipsing The Hustler's previous best winning rate of 2:01.9. It was also the gelding's first win since June last year.
Despite the tight finish Rue said he was confident that The Hustler had got the job done and he's already thinking ahead to another assignment.
"He probably didn't win as comfortable as I thought he was going to to be honest. I put that down to probably still learning a bit and he hadn't had a run for three weeks," Rue said.
"I thought I had it, but you're never sure in harness racing.
"He's in at Young on Tuesday from a good draw so hopefully he can make it two in a week and go from there."
