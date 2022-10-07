Western Advocate
The Hustler wins and shows Bathurst trainer-driver Mat Rue he's recovered from a mystery illness

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 7 2022 - 10:23pm, first published 9:30pm
It was a tight finish, but The Hustler got home by a head for Bathurst trainer-driver Mat Rue. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

HE been forced into the paddock for six months with a mystery illness, but on Friday night The Hustler, well he hustled his way to victory and smashed his old personal best.

