River close to two metres on Saturday morning, rain on forecast

THE Macquarie River at Bathurst was nudging two metres on Saturday (October 8) morning but the low level bridge remained open.
The Bureau of Meteorology had moved the Macquarie River to Bathurst from a flood watch (early advice of possible flooding) to an initial flood warning.
That is all dependent, though, on the weather today, when Bathurst is forecast to get 20 to 40 millimetres.
As of just before 8am on Saturday, the Macquarie was 1.98 metres (well below the minor flood level of 3.0m), having been around 1.8m late on Friday night.
The river was still below the low level bridge, though it was flowing swiftly.
The Bureau of Meteorology's latest advice was that the Macquarie might reach the minor flood level on Saturday afternoon with forecast rain.
