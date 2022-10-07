Western Advocate

Macquarie River close to two metres on Saturday morning, rain on forecast

Updated October 7 2022 - 9:37pm, first published 9:30pm
THE Macquarie River at Bathurst was nudging two metres on Saturday (October 8) morning but the low level bridge remained open.

