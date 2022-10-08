HITTING the wall in qualifying, working to make repairs, then having your race cancelled due to torrential rain - it was far from what Bathurst's Anderson Motorsport had been hoping for on Saturday.
When team boss Mick Anderson took the covers off the car on Saturday morning, it was with hope that driver Brad Vaughan could close the gap on Super3 series leader Kai Allen.
But the opportunity never came because the rain did. Huge puddles formed on the track and water streamed down the slopes, making it too dangerous for the combined Super2-Super3 field to race.
"The Super2 final race in Bathurst has been cancelled after a recent downpour at the mountain," the Super2 Twitter account said.
That decision came on top of what had already been mixed event for the Bathurst team.
Vaughan had been the fastest in both practice sessions on Thursday then qualified second quickest of the Super3 entries behind Allen for race one.
But race one had spent 11 laps under safety car conditions and meant Vaughan had to settle for second behind Allen.
Then in qualifying for race two on Saturday morning, Vaughan didn't get the chance to clock a time.
A failure - the team later reporting it was due to a bolt - in the left front of the #5 Ford Falcon FG saw him clip the wall at The Esses.
Vaughan was able to get the car back to the pits - even handling it when the car tried to slide sideways at the entrance to the lane.
"I already made a blue on my lap at turn one and was basically just taking it easy and I came down the hill, first gear, and it just snapped on me," Vaughan said.
"I'm not sure if something failed or I touched a bit of water, but that's Bathurst.
"I've never had anything like that just snap right as we turned in."
While it was a setback to the team, it certainly could have been much worse with Vaughan having done well to minimise the impact between car and concrete.
Former Supercars driver Andrew Jones, who also won the second tier series in 2004, praised the skill of Vaughan in avoiding serious damage.
"In terms of making contact with the concrete wall up there, that's about as light as you're going to get away with ever, so he's done a very, very good job," Jones said.
Jones' fellow commentator Chad Neylon, was also impressed with how Vaughan reacted to the failure.
"He's done a pretty good job to resurrect a nasty scenario. Going through Brock's Skyline and having a failure at that part of the race track, to bring that thing back to the pits, for that alone, even not a red flag, he's done a good job," he said.
With Vaughan not able to get back out on track for the remainder of the qualifying session, Allen went on to claim pole by a mammoth 5.1 seconds.
But the rain meant the duo didn't get to do battle in race two. It meant Allen took round honours with Vaughan second with 54 points separating the pair in the championship.
With one round remaining - Adelaide in December - the Bathurst team is on track to extend its impressive record in Super3 in recent times.
Anderson placed second in the series last year while in 2019 the team was runner-up as well via Jayden Ojeda.
