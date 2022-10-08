THEY both grew up playing footy, both are premiership winning coaches and now both Tony England and Lucas Kleinschafer are St Pat's Junior Rugby League life members.
It was a fitting reward for two men who have spent countless hours on the sideline in rain, sleet, wind and sunshine, helping the next generation of Saints.
Neither had any idea they were even being considered for such an honour but were humbled to receive it.
"None of us going into that looking for that prize so to speak, but to be given that honour is absolutely fantastic," England, who recently stepped down as Pat's president, said.
"Particularly for a bloke like Lucas, he's so selfless, he just refuses to be recognised for anything he does because he doesn't want it to be about him.
"That's why we made such a point of giving him a life membership, for once he had to understand it had to be about him for all the things he's done."
Kleinschafer first laced up his boots when he was seven and went on to play, captain and coach for the St Pat's seniors in Group 10.
He's now vice-president of the Saints JRLFC and as England points out, he's devoted plenty of time and effort to making sure juniors in blue and white get the chance to play each weekend.
England says: "He's the type of person that every club needs."
"He's the most unassuming bloke in the world, everything he does is behind the scenes, he never wants to be at the forefront. But the amount of work he gets through and the things he does for the club is just phenomenal and he very rarely gets any credit for it," he said.
"He's been involved not only as a player, but he's been involved with the seniors as a coach, he's been a junior coach and a member for nine or 10 years now, so his life membership is well deserved and a lot of hard work has gone into it.
"His heart is very much invested in that blue and white club, he's a fantastic ambassador for the club and a fantastic coach."
Kleinschafer was the 23rd life member for St Pat's JRLFC and soon after England followed as number 24.
When England was presented with his life membership it was particularly emotion given his late father Ivor was already on the list.
"It was a bit humbling, but it was fantastic. I had no clue it was coming and when it was given to me at the AGM I was without words, which is quite unusual for me," England said.
"I've been the president for five or six years but I've been involved with the club since I was born. My Dad was president of the club, he was a coach and I grew up playing.
"I'm extremely lucky to be part of the only father-son combination on that life membership board, so for me it was a massive, massive honour.
"He passed away 20-something years ago, so to be represented on that board with my Father was an amazing honour. I makes me feel like I've carried the torch for him and I'm doing the right thing."
One of England's highlights with the Saints came in 2019 when he coached an under 13s side that included his son Logan to Group 10 Junior Rugby League grand final glory, upsetting four-time defending champions Mudgee Gold.
"That was an absolute highlight for me not only because I got to share a premiership with my son, but those boys that won the premiership in 2019, I'd had them for a couple of years before that and they'd worked really hard to get to that point," England said.
"We'd actually been beaten in a grand final the previous year by the same team, so to come back in 2019 and take that victory and share it with all the boys and the parents ... it was a fantastic day."
While England has stood down as president, he will continue to be involved with the club next season as coaching co-ordinator. He'll still be on the sideline each weekend cheering for those in blue and white.
"I love the game, I love the club, there's nowhere else I'd rather be on a cold Saturday morning that in front of a football field," he said.
