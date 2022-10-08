THE mountain tested a few drivers on Friday as wet weather was added to the mix for day two of on-track action at the Bathurst 1000.
With more rain on the forecast for the remainder of the event, it was a good opportunity for teams to tune their cars to racing on a wet track.
Some cars ended up in the wall, while others were able to regain control before disaster struck.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch captured the on-track action during practice sessions three and four for the Supercars.
