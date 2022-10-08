TAFE NSW automotive students are not only improving their skills, but are playing a vital role at the race track across the Bathurst 1000.
As part of what is a long-term arrangement, fourteen students from Bathurst, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga are working on cars up at Mount Panorama, doing wheel and tyre changes, diagnosis and repairs, and specialist workshop maintenance.
Some are also working with Supercars teams in their garages.
MORE BATHURST 1000 NEWS:
The work experience is preparing students for sought-after for jobs in the motor sport industry, and many who have come through TAFE's automotive program have gone on to work for race teams after building connections at the Bathurst 1000.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole visited students up at the track this week and acknowledged the incredible opportunity they have at the Great Race.
"This is a very exciting opportunity for students to not only get a close look at the Supercar legends in action, but to learn new skills, motorsports operations and the automotive trades with the pinnacle of the Australian motorsports industry," he said.
"The practical experience at the iconic event allows students to train under real-world conditions on some of Australia's fastest cars in the nation's most famous race.
"Students will also provide a workshop service to assist competitors, including Triple Eight Racing, Tickford Racing, Grove Racing, and Matt Stone Racing and their vehicles at the TAFE NSW Repair Centre at Mount Panorama."
The partnership between TAFE NSW and the Bathurst 1000 has also been commended by Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens, who said opportunities like this will help to grow the economy in future.
"We've seen the success of this industry partnership for many years, with students starting their career in motorsport by leveraging their training and the skills learned under real pressure at the event," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.