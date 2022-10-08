Western Advocate

TAFE automotive students help with repairs at Bathurst 1000

Updated October 8 2022 - 3:32am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE NSW Light Auto Mechanics Teacher John Ewing, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and TAFE student Saul Foster. Picture supplied

TAFE NSW automotive students are not only improving their skills, but are playing a vital role at the race track across the Bathurst 1000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.