CLIMBING five spots in five laps - Quentin Bland didn't get the chance to do many racing laps at Mount Panorama in the Heritage Revival category but he still managed to showcase his skills on Saturday.
The Bathurst driver has raced at many big Mount Panorama meetings over the years, being part of the 2022 Bathurst 1000 support program in the heritage category the latest on a long list.
Bland and his fellow Heritage Revival drivers were scheduled to contest three 20-minute races as part of the event, but the wet weather meant that wasn't what happened.
In total across the three races Bland only got to do 12 laps in his Ford Capri that weren't behind a safety car.
Seven of those came on Friday morning when the rain stayed away, Bland placing 17th outright and fifth in Class N.
Later than afternoon there was a crash on the formation lap for race two and with rain bucketing down, it meant the field then circulated behind the safety car for their allotted time period.
It was declared a non-event.
On Saturday morning for race three there was again an incident of the formation lap which saw the safety car deployed, but with eight minutes and 46 seconds of the session gone it peeled off.
That meant Bland had a chance to race. It was one he took.
He made up one spot on his first lap then another four on lap three, Bland saying: "I got them up between Griffins and The Cutting."
While he was still in a battle pack, Bland peeled off his quickest lap on his fourth circuit around Mount Panorama to hold his spot.
His 3:05.9403 wasn't his quickest lap of the week, but it was the sixth fastest lap outright in race three. He crossed the line in 12th outright and fifth in class.
"It was greasy out there today, there were a couple of patches of oil but it was alright, that's how it is when you're racing in the wet," Bland said.
"It is what it is, I had a good weekend, no dents."
As well as keeping his car clean and enjoying what racing laps he got, Bland enjoyed the Bathurst 1000 race week atmosphere too.
"You can hear them [spectators] actually especially on the parade laps, but not so much when you're racing because the cars are loud," he said.
"There's a lot of interest in the old cars, people love them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.