Racing laps are few, but Quentin Bland enjoys being part of Bathurst 1000 event

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 8 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:00am
Bathurst driver Quentin Bland climbed five spots in as many laps to finish the Heritage Revival at Mount Panorama on a positive note. Picture by Phil Blatch

CLIMBING five spots in five laps - Quentin Bland didn't get the chance to do many racing laps at Mount Panorama in the Heritage Revival category but he still managed to showcase his skills on Saturday.

