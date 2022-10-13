Your own complete lifestyle package

Western Advocate's House of the Week, Friday November 30: "Alla Park" 1743 Mutton Falls Rd, O'Connell:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about "Alla Park" 1743 Mutton Falls Rd, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Located in the highly regarded and fertile O'Connell region, this outstanding 23 acre property is conveniently located on the Sydney side of Bathurst and is just a short 20 minute drive to the bustling CBD of Bathurst.
"Alla Park" is able to boast an esteemed history of racing horses and strong breeding, with the property now ideally set up for horses or a small hobby farm.
The property offers a spacious and well constructed four bedroom family home. The main bedroom is a parents retreat, highlighted by a large walk-in-robe and spa bath in the private ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms are all generous in size with built-in-robes
Taking full advantage of space and natural light, the home offers a country-style, open plan living and dining room with gorgeous bay windows. The kitchen features electric appliances, plenty of storage and walk-in pantry.
You can entertain friends and family in the large enclosed alfresco area or the separate oversized and light-filled formal lounge room, and you will be able to stay comfortable all year round thanks to the slow combustion wood fire and the reverse cycle air conditioning.
There are also numerous other infrastructure available on the property including a three-bay horse stable and shed with power and concrete slab, and water to every paddock via water tank, irrigation and a large dam.
The property boasts excellent fencing with four day paddocks, two medium paddocks and two larger paddocks, while a larger eight acre paddock features a horse jogging track.
The ideal place to call home, O'Connell is a striking location. The historic O'Connell Hotel remains a popular meeting place for families, friends and guests and hosts many events throughout the year.
Across the road, the O'Connell Avenue Cafe & Store, and the TumbleGum homewares store are fantastic places to browse and enjoy a treat. The nearby Flat Rock picnic and camping area is also a popular spot for fishing, swimming or just lazing the day away.
O'Connell is just a short 20 minute drive to Bathurst in one direction or Oberon in the other. The small town offers a relaxing, country lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of life, while still being close enough to facilities when needed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.