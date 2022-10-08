A FORECAST of as much as 50 millimetres of rain should have kept residents and visitors away from the Saturday Street Fair, but many still braved the foreboding dark clouds to enjoy the event.
The street fair has long been part of the Bathurst 1000 off-track activities program.
This year's event offered a suite of market stalls, live music and plenty of mini games to keep children entertained at the family-friendly fair.
Festivities got under way at 11am and right from the start there was a healthy crowd of people out and about exploring the attractions.
Jo Wright and her son Patrick were among the stallholders on Saturday.
It was their first time selling Patrick's homemade barbecue sauce at the street fair, so the mother and son duo went into the event with no idea what to expect.
Ms Wright said she was concerned people wouldn't attend given the forecast, however, she was pleasantly surprised to see that wasn't the case.
"Even though the rain is here, it hasn't really stopped people from coming out. It's been good and people are just getting into it because it's Race Week," she said.
She thought that Kings Parade, with its manicured lawns and brightly coloured garden beds, had helped to draw attention to the precinct.
"It's amazing. Everything looks so lush and green," she said.
The Wright family only started attending markets this year, going to the Bathurst Farmers Market and the Rockley markets.
The Saturday Street Fair was a completely new experience, but proved to be a worthwhile venture for the barbecue sauce stall, thanks to plenty of sales.
