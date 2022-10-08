Western Advocate

Bathurst 1000 fan Hayden Edwards gets to meet Dick Johnson

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 8 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motor sport fan Hayden Edwards getting his jacket signed by Dick Johnson. Picture by Phil Blatch

AT his first Bathurst 1000, Singleton's Hayden Edwards has walked away from the event with a special name signed on to his jacket: Dick Johnson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.