AT his first Bathurst 1000, Singleton's Hayden Edwards has walked away from the event with a special name signed on to his jacket: Dick Johnson.
Mr Edwards was one of the lucky ones who got to get an autograph from the legendary driver during a signing session at Mount Panorama on Saturday afternoon.
The three-time Bathurst 1000 winner's signature was added to the jacket that already has John Bowe's signature on it, the man who he won two of his Bathurst crowns with.
Mr Edwards said he has been watching motor sport since he was a kid and had been a fan of Johnson and his team, Dick Johnson Racing, for some time.
He was fortunate to have a few moments to chat with him while getting the signature.
"I had a little chat with him. He's pretty nice, a nice guy," Mr Edwards said.
Like many race fans, his first trip to the Bathurst 1000 includes camping, with his site about 20 minutes from the mountain.
He plans to get up bright and early on Sunday morning so he can find a prime spot to watch the Great Race from.
While he waited in line for a while for his chance to get Johnson's signature, just which team he hoped to see come out on top on Sunday was quite a surprise.
"I'm kind of hoping Red Bull wins, for Holden's last race [in the Bathurst 1000]," he said.
Holden will no longer be on the Supercars grid from 2023, with it to be replaced with the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro.
