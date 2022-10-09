Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bernie and Doug Hewitt's Ripp finishes runner-up in 2022 Victoria Derby behind Leap To Fame

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 9 2022 - 12:20am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BERNIE and Doug Hewitt's three-year-old star Ripp has solidified his position as one of Australia's top three-year-old talents after his bold runner-up performance in Saturday night's $200,000 Group 1 Victoria Derby (2,760 metres).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.