BERNIE and Doug Hewitt's three-year-old star Ripp has solidified his position as one of Australia's top three-year-old talents after his bold runner-up performance in Saturday night's $200,000 Group 1 Victoria Derby (2,760 metres).
Ripp ($10, Doug Hewitt) surged from the back of the field midway through the final lap of the Melton classic to take down all before him, except Grant Dixon's runaway victor Leap To Fame ($2.80).
Leap To Fame broke clear of the field on the run for home while Ripp and Interest Free ($61, Daryl Douglass) finished powerfully down the outside of the track to be seven metres off the winner.
Dixon's star completed the eastern state derby treble with his success, having already claimed wins in the New South Wales edition and his home event in Queensland.
While the plaudits were deservedly focused on Leap To Fame after the win there was plenty of merit to the effort that Ripp showed from his challenging starting position at the inside of the back row.
Georges Plains trainer Bernie Hewitt said Ripp continues to make him and connections very proud.
"I couldn't have asked for much more from that back row draw. He was always going to be well back and if he stayed on the fence he was probably going to be buried.
"We thought he might be better off coming off the fence and giving him his shot. The leader just went awesome and ran really quick sections and we were just too far back and had to run wide on the last turn.
"He probably just needed to be a few spots closer to get a run. He had a clear run but it was a big ask to go that wide while the leader was slipping away, so it was a first class effort.
"It's all looking great for him going forward."
Ripp came to the Victoria Derby looking to improve from his sixth placing in the Queensland edition back in July.
He was sent out the third best-backed runner for Saturday's Group 1 event, as punters expected a two-horse scrap between Leap To Fame and Captain Ravishing ($1.80 favourite, Mark Pitt).
That's what racegoers got in the early stages.
Leap To Fame comfortably found the front from gate five while Captain Ravishing put in the early work to push forward from the back row and sit to the outside of Dixon's runner.
Doug Hewitt took the safe option on board Ripp and opted to settle five back on the outside line.
On the final lap Hewitt peeled out to make his move but was forced to race a little wider than he wanted when Major Perry - the horse who beat him in his heat - also ducked out of the outside line to start his move.
Out in front Leap To Fame was starting to apply the pressure, and the battle with the breeze was clearly taking its toll on Captain Ravishing as he faded out of the battle.
Ripp showed his customary strong turn of foot by sweeping up all his rivals but by the time he had pushed himself up into second position Leap To Fame had already gained a 10 metre lead.
Dixon eased up on his winner to celebrate the derby treble while the Hewitt stable still picked up a $30,000 cheque for their efforts.
The winning mile rate was 1:54.4.
Ripp will be taking a brief rest at home before heading back down to Victoria to again pursue a third Group 1 win.
"He'll have an easy week or two and then head back for the Breeders Crown. I'll be taking both him and Jewel Melody down for that series," Hewitt said.
"The next lot of racing for Ripp will probably be all down there unless we decide he needs a run up here before he heads down south."
