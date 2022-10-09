"It's the grand final of the Supercars."
That's how the Patterson family described the Bathurst 1000 ahead of its start on October 9.
Since 2008, the Eglinton-based family have made their way to Mount Panorama to watch the iconic race, and more importantly, see their all-time favourite driver - four-time Bathurst 1000 champion, Greg Murphy - take on the track.
But for David Patterson, his love affair with the Bathurst 1000 dates back even further.
"I've been coming since the 90s with my dad, we love it," Mr Patterson said.
When asked what makes The Great Race so special, the Pattersons said it was more of a question of what doesn't?
"The crowd, the cars, the mountain - it's all of it," Amanda Patterson.
"It's so much fun, I love coming. It has such a great atmosphere," 11-year-old Tadhg Patterson said.
The Bathurst 1000 brings highlights for all, whether it be their favourite team crossing the finish line ahead of the pack, a special moment trackside or just spending time with loved ones.
But for the Pattersons, the whole experience is something to remember.
"Just being able to share it [Bathurst 1000] with family members who have come and stayed with us, it's such a special time," Mr Patterson said.
"He's [Tadhg] been coming since he was born, but [Craig] Lowndes when he won the Brock Trophy is definitely a highlight. That was pretty amazing," Mrs Patterson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.