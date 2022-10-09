Team Army - their Bathurst 1000 display is something you simply cannot ignore.
Since their "baptism of fire at Bathurst with a project called Armageddon" in 2006, Team Army have occupied a precious piece of the fabric that contributes to the indescribable atmosphere that is of The Great Race.
The Australian Defence Force (ADF) was on show at this year's Bathurst 1000, with displays from all three services, which included a "really exciting" flypast from the Air Force's F-35A Lightning II aircraft.
According to Team Army project manager, Major Graham Anderson, the group's four-day long appearance at Mount Panorama was not only of benefit to those who attended the iconic event, but also the young soldiers who manned the display.
"The response we get from the public here, it's marvelous. They are very interested in our high-performance burnout cars - Project Matilda and Project Digger - but are equally keen to talk to the young soldiers, sailors and airmen," Major Anderson said.
"We run it [Team Army] as a bit of a club. All the people here are passionate about cars, and it gives us a chance to talk about the diversity of career opportunities the ADF has to offer.
"You can do anything in the Army you can do outside, people just aren't aware of that.
"And for us, it's good to get among the community we are part of as defence members. The reception we get from the public is humbling."
Team Army is a popular attraction at the annual event, according to Major Anderson, who said the ADF will likely continue their long-standing relationship with the Bathurst 1000 in the years to come.
"They love our toys here at Bathurst," Major Anderson said.
"Sometimes people are a bit confused as to what the Army has got to do with burnout cars and it's a pretty fair question I guess, but it's a great conversation starter.
"It's a big claim but we are a part of the fabric of Bathurst at the moment, I'd like to think. We love coming back each year.
"The whole Defence Force is keen to continue to be part of community engagement opportunities such as this."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.