That's all folks: Bathurst 1000 over for another year

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
October 9 2022 - 8:15am
Bathurst 1000 fans start to head up after an action-packed four days of racing at Mount Panorama. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

THE Bathurst 1000 has now officially come and gone for another year, with Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander taking out this year's great race.

