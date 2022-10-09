That's all folks: Bathurst 1000 over for another year

THE Bathurst 1000 has now officially come and gone for another year, with Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander taking out this year's great race.
For Kiwi driver van Gisbergen, it was his second win at Mount Panorama, while Tander took home his fifth win.
It was a fitting win for the duo, as they drove a Holden to victory in the race, the last time the manufacturer will feature at the Great Race after General Motors announced the retirement of the brand in 2020.
Wet weather threatened to cause havoc for drivers on Sunday, but race-goers were treated to clear skies for most of the day after a brief spell of rain at the Mount Panorama in the morning.
Rain had played a big part in the lead up to the Great Race on Sunday, with support categories and Supercars practice and qualifying marred by the weather, which ultimately saw the Top 10 Shootout scrapped on Saturday afternoon.
This year marked the first Bathurst 1000 to have full crowds back, after the last two events operated under reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
