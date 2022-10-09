IT was a race that began with drama and a race that ended in thrilling fashion as well - the 2022 edition of the Bathurst 1000 once again delivered.
This year's Great Race was one of the most chaotic starts in its history with five safety car periods inside the first 57 laps.
But by the end of the race Red Bull ace Shane van Gisbergen claimed the chequered flag after holding off a late challenge from defending champion Chaz Mostert.
In winning van Gisbergen, who shared his #97 Commodore with Garth Tander, made it a record 19 wins for the season. The duo also sent Holden out as Bathurst champions.
Check out what the winners, as well as other driver, had to say after this year's Great Race:
Shane van Gisbergen, #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing (first)
"It still hasn't sunk in. To compare our win in 2020, it's another farewell to Holden, but to have the fans here this time and share it with them is extra special. This week especially, I learnt a lot about how much the Holden brand means to so many people and to represent it like we do, it's a privilege to add to the tally of Holden wins," van Gisbergen said.
"It was also cool to have my family in friends here to share this moment as they missed out on our win in 2020. My dad is finally able to come over to watch our races again, and I've loved racing again with him mainly in rally. It's great to see how much it means to him as well."
Garth Tander, #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing (first)
"Although those last few laps were quite tense to watch, having Shane in the car and watching the three guys go at it; Shane, Chaz (Mostert) and Cam (Waters) like they did after that restart was just mega to watch," Tander said.
"Chaz threw everything at Shane in those last four-or-five laps and I didn't know how it was going to play out - it was the most nervous I've been in a while. I said to Shane after the Pukekohe result that I would never blow wind up his ass but he's going ok right now - it's hard not to. It's a privilege to be able to get close to the action and work with him, even though I'm an old bastard I still get the opportunity to learn a lot.
"I've never really been an emotional guy but today's win was special. The emotion to have had success here five times is out of this world. I knew the car, the team and Shane were going to be exceptional this week, and I was determined to not be the weakest link in the team, and to be able to contribute to the result is amazing."
James Courtney, # 5 Snowy River Caravans (DNF)
"Unfortunately it's not the first time I haven't turned a lap in the race here, but it's really unfortunate to see Zane out so early. It looks like he was just trying to make an early move and ran off, and unfortunately with all the water in the grass you can't just skate across it and press on, and he got caught in the mud and accidentally triggered a pretty big pile up," Courtney said.
"Fortunately he's okay, that's the main thing, but it's a real shame we weren't able to see the day through and see how we would have fared."
Zane Goddard, # 5 Snowy River Caravans (DNF)
"I'm okay physically, but devastated, obviously. I think JC and I were in a really good position for today, the car was feeling good, and unfortunately I just made a mistake. I had a run on Murph (Greg Murphy) down Conrod, went to make the move and locked a brake into The Chase," he said.
"Once I was in the mud I knew I had to keep my speed up to not get bogged, but I had to keep control as well. I felt fine but right before I got back to the track I hit another big puddle and the car just went straight and unfortunately speared across the track and took a couple big hits. I'm really sorry to the team at Tickford and Snowy River Racing, JC, and of course Woody (Dale Wood) and Matt (Campbell), it was a little mistake but obviously had big consequences."
Cameron Waters, # 6 Monster Energy (third)
"We gave it everything we had. We had a fast car all day, then obviously Moff got turned by Brodie [Kostecki] in the middle of the race, and it became a battle after that to get back to the front. It was awesome to get back up there, but obviously we're still disappointed to come up short of the win," Waters said.
"I guess that's Bathurst, it throws crazy things at you and there's always a story. It's cool to be consistent here the last few years and always be in contention, but yeah, disappointed not to be on that top step."
James Moffat, # 6 Monster Energy (third)
"It was probably going okay for us until Brodie just drove like a dickhead at The Cutting and turned us around. It put us on the back foot, really for the rest of the day," Moffat said.
"I'm proud of the team for putting their heads down and not giving up, and Cam drove the wheels off it like he always does, so to get back on the podium is nice. We probably just weren't quite fast enough with the car speed, and then when you get stuck behind cars it's just so difficult to follow in these current generation cars. You've really only got a lap or two to pull the move, otherwise it's usually follow-the-leader."
Lee Holdsworth, #10 Penrite Racing (sixth)
"Overall it was a hard day for us but I'm happy with a P6. I would have loved a top 5 finish but the dry conditions didn't play to our favour," Holdsworth said.
"I got a good jump off the front row and I really enjoyed getting out into the lead early.
"As we got further into the race we just didn't have the package to stay with the leaders on the straights and it staying dry meant everything in the car started to over heat which wasn't ideal."
Matt Payne, #10 Penrite Racing (sixth)
"I was very excited this morning but I tried to just simplify my role out there today to give Lee a shot at the end so I'm happy I was able to do that," he said.
"Our car was down on speed on the straights so it was tough to make any ground on the lead bunch. I'm happy to finish the race in P6, I can't wait to come back here next year."
Will Davison, #17 Shell V-Power Racing (DNF)
"So disappointed to not finish the race today. We worked so hard to get ourselves back in the fight after an early incident," he said.
"Unfortunately, I made a slight mistake on cold tyres. I'm absolutely gutted that we couldn't finish the race and keep battling."
Alex Davison, #17 Shell V-Power Racing (DNF)
"It was tricky conditions out there in the first stint, we were pretty competitive in those conditions. I lost a couple of spots off the start and the carnage at turn one. Unfortunately, once the track dried out, I locked a front brake at The Chase, which greatly ruined our day. Fortunately, we were able to get the car out and get back onto the lead lap during a safety car," Davison said.
"Will did an amazing job to gain all those positions and getting us back into contention. Unfortunately, Will had an off and that was the end of it. I feel bad that I put us in a position, where Will was having to push like hell and was under more pressure than we should have been. I'm pretty disappointed in myself for making that mistake."
David Reynolds, #26 Penrite Racing (DNF)
"I'm bitterly disappointed about what happened today. It was no fault of Matt's own what happened in that crash. It was just wrong place, wrong time," Reynolds said.
"I'm devastated for our team, our sponsors and everyone in our crew who works so hard. I didn't get any race laps today. I think the driving standards in the first 20 laps of that race was very ordinary."
Matt Campbell, #26 Penrite Racing (DNF)
"Going up Mountain Straight on lap one I had to avoid the initial crash but I managed to pick up a few positions," he said.
"Goddard skated across the track and directly into my path. I got on the brakes as hard as I could but I had nowhere to go.
"My ribs are really, really sore but I'm ok. I feel for the team and everyone who has worked so hard."
Thomas Randle, #55 Castrol Racing (DNF)
"It was incredibly disappointing to see Zak caught up in that first lap melee. He really had nowhere to go and the grass was so wet, as soon as he got on there he was gone. It was such a helpless feeling watching it all unfold, but I guess that's Bathurst, some days just aren't meant to be," Randle said.
Zak Best, #55 Castrol Racing (DNF)
"Obviously I'm gutted, to have the race over so quickly was just a shock. We knew it was wet in turn one and up Mountain Straight, so I tried to take it relatively easy on the start," Best said.
"Then ahead of me a few cars came together and all of a sudden there were two cars spinning in front of me. I tried to slow down but it got to the point I either had to take the grass or hit one of them, and when I went for the grass I lost my steering in the mud and hit the wall. It's a huge disappointment to be out so early, unfortunately there was nothing else I could do."
Jake Kostecki, #56 Tradie (17th)
"On one hand, 17th isn't nearly the result we wanted, but after the weekend we've had and the way our race started, I guess we can take a little solace in finishing 1000 kays today," he said.
"We got caught up in the crash on lap one, I had a pretty similar moment to Zak on the other side of the track trying to avoid the guys spinning. I hit the wall but I was able to keep it going and get back to the pits.
"The car wasn't quite straight and not long after that I spun off at The Chase, but we did get it a bit better in the garage and battled back from a couple laps down to finish on the lead lap. It's nothing to be thrilled about, but it's been a tough week for us so we'll take the points and move on."
Kurt Kostecki, #56 Tradie (17th)
"Unfortunately most of my day was spent working to get us back on the lead lap. It's not how we wanted our Bathurst 1000 to go, it was a tough start to the race with Jake getting caught up in that crash on lap one, then spinning off after that, so by the time I got in the car we were well on the back foot," Kostecki said.
"We managed to get back to the lead lap, and I felt like I had a couple of decent stints which was nice, and we got to the end when a lot of good cars didn't, so it is what it is."
Broc Feeney, #88 Red Bull Ampol Racing (fifth)
"Well, I thought we were over about 20 seconds into the race. J-Dub was spinning, hitting cars, rear wing just missed the fence. Then, about five minutes later, he was nearly in another massive crash, so to even be in the mix with a straight car at the end was pretty cool," Feeney said.
"To come fifth, I'll definitely take that. I made a few too many mistakes today, but overall, that's probably about where we were. I had to remind myself of last year's DNF. To get to the end of the race and the last safety car, I'm three cars behind the leader, so I had to have a reset and realise that I probably wasn't going to fight with those boys.
"I probably didn't drive 110% in that last stint, it was probably more 95% and just making sure I brought it home and kept Holdsworth behind."
Jamie Whincup, #88 Red Bull Ampol Racing (fifth)
"Our day should have been done 500 metres into the race. Spinning in front of the field up Mountain Straight in the water and then I got another get-out-of-jail-free card when going through two cars after The Chase, I couldn't believe we came out of there unscathed," Whincup said.
"We got to the back of the podium, which was great, but we just didn't quite have the pace in the end. I would have been happy to come out of the weekend with three straight cars, but to have all three Triple Eight cars in the top 10 just shows unbelievable depth from a team perspective and I couldn't be happier."
Anton De Pasquale, #100 Shell-Power Racing (seventh)
"The Repco Bathurst 1000 is done and dusted for another year. It started off really badly, we got caught up in lap one incident, we were in the garage and the crew did an unreal job to keep the car on the lead lap. We carried a few wounds for the rest of the race, and it's never good to have some wounds on lap one of 161," De Pasquale said.
"We pushed through, we got ourselves back to the lead pack with our pit stops and then straight back to the back after a slow stop. We had a lot of hard work ahead of us and a lot of grinding to get all the way back up again.
"It wasn't our day and wasn't meant to be, but I still had an awesome time, and everyone put in a massive effort. I'm excited to come back next year."
Tony D'Alberto, #100 Shell-Power Racing (seventh)
"We got caught up in some aggro on the opening lap and I thought it was all over then. But the team did a great job getting us back out on track, replacing the steering arm, we didn't lose a lap and got ourselves back into the fight," he said.
"Unfortunately, there was a slower stop during the day and that lost us some time and we couldn't recover from there. Everyone did their best, it just wasn't quite good enough today."
Matt Chahda, #118 Caltex Young Guns (18th)
"The day was really good, we were stoked to be able to get through without making any real big mistakes. Plenty of people did, and to finish on the lead lap was one of the targets - to achieve that as a little privateer team, and that we beat a few people who are in the real thing, was pretty cool," he said.
"A highlight was fighting off [Tim] Slade at the end, I've been told how much faster his pace was and that essentially he was going to pass me - but I just picked up the pace and did the fastest and most consistent stint of the whole race by the end. That was hugely satisfying."
Jaylyn Robotham, #118 Caltex Young Guns (18th)
"It went very quickly and it was great to make my debut in the main game. We finished on the lead lap which was one of our main goals, and just to finish, and we did that," Robotham said.
"We were sitting just outside the top 10 before the brakes seized during the pit stop. We lost two laps there, so it was good to get back on the lead lap and finish 18th. We beat a few cars and just stayed out of trouble, we're all really happy.
"The highlights were definitely getting in amongst the pack, racing some of the main game guys. Making a few passes here and there, it was cool being up amongst it!"
Craig Lowndes, #888 Supercheap wildcard (eighth)
"Today was actually quite exciting. We started the race with high hopes of being in the ten, and the car itself was good to begin with. I think the conditions of the track with all the rain we've had, it was one of those circuits you had to chase over the course of the day, which we did," Lowndes said.
"The car was really strong at the end of the race and to finish eighth, I'm really pleased with that. I said from the outset that I'd hope we'd be in the ten somewhere so to be the highest-placed wildcard entrant ever at the Bathurst 1000 is really pleasing.
"On one hand it's sad to close the chapter on the Holden brand, but on the other hand it's exciting to see what the future holds for Chevrolet Racing. Holden has been a big part of my career, to celebrate my 300th round here at an event that I've always put up there as our Grand Final was amazing. It's a race that's very hard to win but very easy to lose and to have the success we've had over the years in the Holden brand, it's a little bit sad to say goodbye but the future is exciting."
Declan Fraser, #888 Supercheap wildcard (eighth)
"What a crazy race! I got in for my first stint and we were in a pretty good position as Craig had us inside the top 10 already. I got to lead my first ever Supercars race, even got to do my safety car and we sat comfortably my whole stint," Fraser said.
"I think I sat second or third for the whole stint and for me that was an awesome experience to be able to mix it with those guys. We still had fantastic pace at the end and brought it home in P8. It's the highest ever position a wildcard has finished the Bathurst 1000.
"Ultimately we didn't have the full car pace that we would have liked to be able to get up to the top step, but it's my first ever Bathurst 1000 and to come home in P8, I'm absolutely ecstatic and I can't believe it."
