ONCE again, the Rotary Club of Bathurst has had to postpone its two charity duck races.
The Great Corporate Duck Race and the public duck race have been moved to Sunday, November 27, with event coordinator Steve Semmens advising the move was "due to the worsening weather conditions".
It's the second time the wet weather has forced the Rotary Club to postpone the races, with the event initially meant to take place on September 11, and then on October 16.
The races have also had to be moved from the Macquarie River to Queen Charlotte Vale Creek, as the water level in the river has been too high as a result of recent rain, making it too dangerous for volunteers to conduct the duck races.
The conditions at Queen Charlotte Vale Creek have also been too dangerous.
Rotary hopes that by the end of November the conditions will have improved to allow the event to go ahead at the creek.
If the weather allows the event to go ahead, members of the public and anyone sponsoring a duck will be able to watch the races from the northern side of Torpy's Bridge, opposite Police Paddock.
There will be a barbecue and picnic at 11am, with the corporate duck race to begin at 12pm.
The public duck race will follow.
Money raised from the sale of the ducks in race will support the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness (RYDA) program and Wattle Tree House.
More than $20,000 has already been raised.
There will be prizes for the fastest ducks in both races.
