WHEN Cam Waters got ahead of Brodie Kostecki after the last race restart of Sunday's Bathurst 1000 he had Shane van Gisbergen and Chaz Mostert in his sights.
But, as determined as his pursuit may have been, his Tickford Racing Mustang continued to lose valuable tenths of a second each lap to the front-running pair and he would have to settle for a third place result after starting the race in pole position.
It's the third straight Bathurst 1000 podium for Waters and the second in a row for the Waters-James Moffat combination.
Moffat began the day from pole position in a starting grid mostly filled by co-drivers, but after a poor start slipped back to fifth spot.
He recovered well to get the Mustang back into the effective race lead before he was spun out at the Cutting by Brodie Kostecki on lap 46, tumbling Moffat 15 spots down the order.
Moffat and Waters steered clear of any further trouble to spend the back half of the race settled inside the top five.
Waters would make passes on Broc Feeney and Kostecki to give himself a chance to chase down the leading Holdens but the pace was too high.
"We had a pretty fast car but we had some stuff happen in the middle of the race which cost us track position and then it was just a battle from that point on," Waters said.
"That's the beauty of Bathurst. It throws stuff at you across the day and you need to not get caught up in other people's stuff. You have to have a clean day and we didn't have that today.
"It's disappointing to come home third. We've been consistent over the last couple of years here, which is great, but we didn't get the job done."
Moffat and Waters managed to avoid the two major incidents that wiped four cars out of the running in the early stages of the race.
Among the chaos Waters had confidence that Moffat could keep the car out of trouble.
"There weren't drivers making massive mistakes but as soon as they went on the infield there was aquaplaning, cars out of control and massive crashes," Waters said.
"There was obviously a lot of rain in the build up to the weekend which has caused it, and I think those conditions were some of the worst that I've experienced since coming here.
"I was quite happy watching the other guys drive around in it. They were having moments out there but I had plenty of faith in Moff and he did a great job out there in those conditions."
While Waters didn't offer any stinging criticism of the lap 46 incident with Kostecki the same couldn't be said for Moffat.
After having some choice words for the Erebus Motorsport driver's inside move Moffat praised the effort from Waters to get the car into a position to potentially win the race.
"We got turned around and that put us on the back foot really for the rest of the day," he said.
"We didn't give up and Cam drove the wheels off it, like he always does. To get back up on the podium is nice. We just weren't quite fast enough with the car speed.
"When you get stuck behind cars it's just so difficult to follow them in these current generation cars. You're working for a lap or two to make a move, otherwise it's just follow-the-leader."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
