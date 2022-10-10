SHOWCASING skills, more weekend thrills - that is what Group 10 Junior Rugby League president Tony England thinks will be the result of the revamp coming for the sport.
Working together with the NRL, New South Wales Rugby League has developed new mandates for junior league competitions.
Under the changes competitive games will only be for players aged 13 and above by 2026, while tackling will be banned for under 6s and until halfway through the season for under 7s.
The changes have met with criticism from many coaches and officials, but England sees the positives. He thinks it will allow more younger players to get enjoyment from the sport.
"The way it is going to work is the from sixes to 12s will be non-competitive by 2026, so it won't be automatic next year, it will be a progressive thing," he explained.
"With that too, they're also changing the way minis will be done so all of under 6s and half of under 7s will be a league tag format and halfway through the season for under 7s they'll begin tackle.
"The thing is, competitive or not, it's all about getting kids out there playing sport and enjoying their sport. I'm a big believer in there's nothing better than team sports, you develop life-long friendships out of team sports like rugby league.
"You get that camaraderie on the field and off the field and look, competitive or not the kids will still get to build that camaraderie and friendship and that's what team sport is all about."
Group 10 JRL has already used the TackleReady program for under 6s. Instead of full contact, players stop opponents by removing velcro tags attached to their shorts.
England said the competition has already seen positives from this program.
"We've found that over the years when you start running big kids at little kids in under 6s, a lot of kids don't come back the following year because not every child wants that collision," he said.
"That's what we're trying to avoid. The retention side of things is what we're looking for, so kids can continue the sport through to under 16s.
"We want to maintain those juniors and I have to say, having watched it the last couple of season when they have made the under 6s tag until halfway through the year, it does really boost the kids' confidence.
"They get used to approaching kids at high speed and looking for that tag, so when it comes to tackling, they're more confident in their ability to do that."
Group 10 JRL has already passed on to clubs and coaches programs designed to teach the youngest age groups proper tackling techniques.
England says it means once players do commence tackling, "they should have the fundamentals of tackling down pat and it will minimise injuries."
When it comes to competitive age groups, this season players from under 11s to under 16s played for a premiership.
Delaying competitive rugby league until players turn 13 is the change which has drawn the most criticism. But again, England can see a positive to the move.
He thinks removing the pressure of trying to win a premiership trophy will encourage young players to showcase their skills more.
If a chip and chase doesn't come off, if flick pass goes to the ground or a player is put into touch trying to find space down the wing, it won't cost their side victory.
"I think that's the ultimate goal for NSW Rugby League, to make the competition stronger. Giving kids the ability to not worry about that premiership gives them the freedom to sort of be themselves on the field a little bit more," he said.
"I think sometimes the pressure of competition can make some kids stay within themselves, whereas when they're not chasing a premiership and have that pressure they can be themselves a bit more and showcase their skills and then get more comfortable about their skills."
