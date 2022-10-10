CHAZ Mostert's bid to become the first back-to-back winner of the Bathurst 1000 in 14 years came up short on Sunday by just a single second.
Mostert engaged in a fierce duel to the line with eventual winner Shane van Gisbergen after the field were brought back together under safety car for a 15-lap sprint to the finish.
The 2014 and 2021 Bathurst champion pushed van Gisbergen all the way to the finish but he and co-driver Fabian Coulthard had to settle for a runner-up result.
Mostert had got himself up into second place with 19 laps to go when he passed Brodie Kostecki at the pit lane exit, and then the last safety car allowed the defending champ to get right back onto the rear of van Gisbergen.
The second sector was always friendlier towards Mostert's Walkinshaw Andretti United Commodore, where he'd often take several tenths off van Gisbergen, but the championship-leading Red Bull Racing entry would gain time back at the base of the Mount.
Mostert said his car had excellent pace through the week but, like many others, struggled to find optimal overtaking opportunities.
"We put our heads down and dug our heels in. These cars are quite hard to drive behind other people. Even when you've got around half a second advantage around here it can bring you back on par with someone," he said.
"Racing Brodie, I knew we had a better car but in the dirty air we really struggled. I had a chance to try and go with Shane but he was a bit quicker than those guys. I tried my hardest but we came up short today.
"A couple of little things today didn't quite go to plan but at the end of the day the car was still really quick. For the first 80-odd laps the car was quite compromised. Once the car came back to life we just had no track position."
Although there was plenty of chaos in the race's first few laps, Mostert said his first Bathurst victory in 2014 - where he and Paul Morris won from the rear of the grid - was a wilder affair.
"For me, 2014 Bathurst was still more hectic than that. We got a red flag in the middle of the day for a track breaking up," he said.
"Even though today was a very hectic race, with a lot of safety cars and cars out of control on the wet infield, I think '14 was more hectic than this year. But this year was definitely right up there, for sure."
Sunday's result was Coulthard's best finish in the Bathurst 1000 and his second podium finish, after he claimed third in 2017 alongside Tony D'Alberto.
Coulthard said he enjoyed the hectic nature of the first few laps and felt confident behind the wheel of the Walkinshaw entry.
"We had some fun out there. It was pretty dicey in a couple of spots, being on slicks. The Chase was soaked. Turn two was pretty wild. The rest of the track wasn't too bad, so we just had to manage those two areas," he said.
"You know your role and you know your job. You've got to get it back in one piece while going as fast as you can in those conditions.
"It's awesome for me. I've been coming to Bathurst since 2004 and I've only had two podiums, this being the second. Incrementally, that's a third and a second so hopefully first isn't too far away," he said.
"Any time you can stand on that podium, look out at the crowd and see the sea of people below you It's definitely the best podium of the year."
