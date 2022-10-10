Western Advocate
Stuart Halsey wins NSWRL Referees Association's Jack O'Sullivan Award for the junior with the most potential

By Anya Whitelaw
October 10 2022 - 3:30am
Bathurst referee Stu Halsey was presented with the NSWRL Referees Association's Jack O'Sullivan Award for the junior with the most potential. Picture supplied

WHEN Stuart Halsey was asked to attend the New South Wales Referees Association annual presentation he thought it would be a good chance to meet other officials - well the Bathurst whistle-blower got a whole lot more than that.

