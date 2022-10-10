WHEN Stuart Halsey was asked to attend the New South Wales Referees Association annual presentation he thought it would be a good chance to meet other officials - well the Bathurst whistle-blower got a whole lot more than that.
Halsey was presented with the Jack O'Sullivan Award for the junior with the most potential.
It added to an already big season which saw Halsey referee Group 10 Junior Rugby League and Western Women's Rugby League grand finals on a local level and PSSA deciders at both state and national level.
However, Halsey had no inkling that he'd be the one who ended up with the award.
"About a month ago I got an email from the New South Wales Rugby League Referees Association saying I was nominated for the Jack O'Sullivan Award and to put in my RSVP. It surprised me, I didn't really expect it," he said.
"I thought I'd go up, it would be a good experience, meet some new people, meet some other refs, but yeah, I didn't expect to win the award.
"I guess I got it since I got both the finals for the PSSA state and nationals."
The NSWRL Referees Association awards were held at the SCG and aside from receiving acknowledgment for his potential, Halsey enjoyed meeting other officials from across the state.
"It was just great, all the boys I was sitting at a table with, they all cheered for me, it was such a good experience. It was an amazing feeling," Halsey said.
"It was just crazy, there was a bunch of older refs, life members and some of the all-time greats there as well as up and coming refs."
Part of the reason Halsey has been given the honour of controlling big games is the work he puts in to improving his on-field performances.
Just as players take on board feedback and work to improve weaknesses, so too does Halsey.
"I guess I improve from experiences, from each week just turning up," Halsey said.
"It's great to have guys like Nick Lander, Bryce Hotham, Nathan Blanchard, Anthony Pond, having them come to games and watch and then coaching is great. At half-time they'll let you know what you need to work on and improve and after the game they'll tell you again what you need to work on and what needs adjustment.
"I guess you also know after a game something you've done wrong and what you could do better, each week when you turn up and ref games you just want to learn and improve.
"I've had a couple of games this season when things haven't gone the right way but I've identified that. It like annoys me the whole week, it just gets me, but when I show up the next week I focus on those things and it just goes so much better."
Getting the Jack O'Sullivan Award has further fuelled Halsey's desire to go on to bigger things with his refereeing. He'd also like the encourage other to give refereeing a go.
"Being able to do the PSSA was great and going to nationals was amazing, so hopefully I can get into the junior rep system the next couple of years and do well and hopefully it can led me to places," he said.
"I've always looked up like Anthony Pond, Bryce Hotham, Nathan Blanchard, so hopefully I can do the same and inspire other young refs."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.