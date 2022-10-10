Western Advocate
Garth Tander celebrates his fifth Bathurst 1000 victory alongside Shane van Gisbergen

Alexander Grant
Alexander Grant
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:33am, first published 4:30am
Garth Tander picked up his fifth Bathurst 1000 victory on Sunday. Picture by Phil Blatch.

GARTH Tander was rewarded for a flawless day behind the wheel of the #97 Triple Eight Engineering entry as he claimed a fifth Bathurst 1000 crown, while Supercars Championship leader and teammate Shane van Gisbergen found his second Great Race success.

