GARTH Tander was rewarded for a flawless day behind the wheel of the #97 Triple Eight Engineering entry as he claimed a fifth Bathurst 1000 crown, while Supercars Championship leader and teammate Shane van Gisbergen found his second Great Race success.
Tander now sits alongside Steven Richards on five Bathurst 1000 victories, now only one away from fellow Holden-associated legends Larry Perkins and Mark Skaife.
Across his stints through the middle of Sunday's race Tander kept his Commodore more than 15 seconds clear of the pack as he handed the car back to his lead driver in a dominant position.
The victory meant a lot to Tander, who also teamed up with van Gisbergen to win the event in 2020.
"I have never really been emotional after a race but that was pretty emotional today. Five is a pretty serious number," he said.
"I knew that the car, Shane and the team would be sensational this week so I was determined not to be the weak link in the team, so I worked really hard leading up to this one.
"I was very satisfied with the way that middle stint went and it's great to be able to contribute in a small way. Being able to open up a gap and give the team that extra bit of flexibility was my goal."
Three of Tander's Bathurst victories came as a full-time series driver but his latest two wins have involved watching on nervously as van Gisbergen took the car to the chequered flag.
Watching the final laps on a TV screen might not be as intense as completing them from behind the wheel but Tander said it's not much easier when the situation is out of your control.
"Jamie [Whincup] came over with about 10 to go and he said 'Geez, this being out of the car thing and watching other people sucks', and he's right, it does. But having Shane in the car at the end and seeing him, Chaz, Cam and even Brodie [Kostecki] going at it was mega to watch," he said.
"You can be a race fan and enjoy the show but then you realise you've got a bit of investment in the result as well. Chaz threw everything at him in those last four to five laps and I didn't know how it was going to play out."
Tander was full of praise for van Gisbergen's efforts towards the end of the race to hold off challenges from Chaz Mostert and Cameron Waters.
Bathurst was part of a busy race schedule for van Gisbergen and Tander was full of admiration for his teammate's adaptability.
"I said to him 'It's a reasonable week for you, isn't it?' He's scored points in WRC ... and then seven days later he's delivered what he did today. I said to Shane after the Pukekohe result that I'd never blow wind up his arse but he's going okay right now, so it's hard not to," he said.
"I think it's such a privilege to be able to get close, see the data, see the vision and work with him to see how he goes about it. I'm an old bastard but I still have an opportunity to learn a lot, and that's really enjoyable."
Tander's gap of 22 years between his first Bathurst 1000 victory and Sunday's latest win is now the equal second longest space, alongside Craig Lowndes, and only behind Jim Richards (24).
