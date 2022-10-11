One of Australia's most celebrated crime writers is set to visit Bathurst later this month.
Chris Hammer, a best-selling crime writer and journalist, will discuss his latest book The Tilt, as well as his other novels Scrublands, Silver, Trust, and Treasure and Dirt.
His new novel The Tilt, published at the beginning of this month, is described as a gripping tale featuring newly minted homicide detective Nell Buchanan at the centre of the story.
Bathurst Library manager Patou Clerc said this author talk is a must for local crime fiction fans.
"Chris Hammer has had huge success at both the national and international level with his Australian crime fiction novels," she said.
"His debut novel Scrublands came at the pinnacle of a rise in Australian noir fiction, which has also seen the success of many other Australian authors on the international scene.
"The Bathurst stop on the author's book tour is a wonderful opportunity for Bathurst readers to meet such a high-profile author."
Jenny Barry will lead the in-conversation style event on Monday, October 31 at 6pm, bringing her enthusiasm and strong knowledge of literature to the evening.
To register a spot for this event or to find out more information, call the library on 6333 6218.
More information about this event and other upcoming author visits can be found on the library website www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au/library.
