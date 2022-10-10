Western Advocate
Trae Fitzpatrick picked in Canterbury-Bankstown's SG Ball summer squad

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 10 2022 - 6:24am, first published 5:30am
Trae Fitzpatrick has been named in the Bulldogs SG Ball summer squad. Picture by Alexander Grant

PLAYING in a Western grand final, representing Group 10 for the first time and now being named in Canterbury-Bankstown's SG Ball summer squad - Trae Fitzpatrick has certainly had a season to remember.

