PLAYING in a Western grand final, representing Group 10 for the first time and now being named in Canterbury-Bankstown's SG Ball summer squad - Trae Fitzpatrick has certainly had a season to remember.
Ahead of the 2022 Western under 18s season, the St Pat's five-eighth made the decision to up his commitment to training in an attempt to improve his game.
The effort he put in has certainly paid off.
"It's been a pretty good year with my footy, probably one of the best years that I've had," he said.
"I just tried to work a bit harder this year and tried to play the best I can. I got to play with some pretty good players too."
Fitzpatrick was co-captain of the Saints side that surprised many in reaching the Western under 18s grand final. Nyngan was too good in the decider, but the boys in blue and white had plenty to be proud of.
Fitzpatrick's efforts then saw him named in the Group 10 under 18s side which took on Group 11 - the first representative honour of his career.
It encouraged him to put feelers out to Sydney clubs to trial for their SG Ball summer squads.
"I was going to go with Wests because I got selected in their development squad this year, but the opportunity with the Bulldogs came up and I took it," he said.
"You had to put an application in and from that they select you to trial or not. So I got selected for that trial.
"At the trial I was was only meant to play one game, but I played pretty good in that game and they told me to stay back for the second game and I played pretty good in that.
"They said to me after that first game, that if I played good and didn't do anything bad in the second game I'd be a good chance of making it."
Given the competition amongst halves is always hot and was at the trial - the Bathurst teen saying: "It was pretty stiff, I'd say that's where I put it" - that Fitzpatrick made the cut for the squad shows he's already made an impression on Bulldogs staff.
While he's now excited to work alongside players from other league competitions, there are two familiar faces in the squad of 47 in Dubbo's Latrell Fing Fing and his school-mate Tom Fisher.
But before the talented Saint works with the squad, he's already training hard to give himself the best chance to play SG Ball next year.
"The coach rang me up and said 'You better come fit' so yeah I'll be training," Fitzpatrick laughed.
"In four weeks we start our training, we train for six weeks and go from there, they cut the team down for the season next year.
"I'm looking forward to soaking it up, it will be a pretty good experience to get in there, the things I'm going to learn coming from the bush. I'm pretty excited."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.