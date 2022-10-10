A group of Bathurst women are clocking up the kilometres to raise funds and awareness for mental health - a cause close to their hearts.
The group have joined the Black Dog Institute's 'One Foot Forward' initiative which runs for the month of October.
Nic Levelle, Kellie Dunbar and 13 other ladies have joined forces and are all walking to reach their goal of 2,340 kilometres and $10,000.
The funds raised help Black Dog Institute provide new mental health treatment, education and digital services to those in need of it.
Creating awareness is about starting the conversation and spreading the message that no one's alone.
"It's not taboo anymore and it shouldn't be an embarrassing topic," Ms Dunbar said.
"I think if you asked around, most families would be touched by either snippets of mental health or severe depression."
One of the motivators behind the ladies joining the initiative was a close friend whose son committed suicide earlier this year.
Ms Lavelle also lost her brother-in-law to suicide 13 years ago this month, and the ladies said it's heartbreaking to see people they care so much about go through such a horrible time.
The group hope the funds raised go a long way in helping the Black Dog Institute provide much-needed services to anyone living with mental illness.
"It's been hard watching a dear friend go through something unimaginable, it's just heartbreaking," Ms Dunbar said.
"I know our health system is so jam-packed that the help isn't always there, which is hard.
"When you're that severely down, having a chat with your friends or your parents isn't going to cut it. You sometimes need that professional health."
So far, the group has walked over 600km and raised over $7,000 for the cause.
Ms Dunbar said people have been very generous with donations and it's very much appreciated.
The group encourages anyone who's in a position to donate to the cause to visit their page and contribute what they can.
Every little bit counts.
"People are generous ... and they're so touched because they have kids. They can't imagine going through that," she said.
One in five Australians experience mental health struggles each year, while one in eight commit suicide each day and 60 per cent of people with mental illness don't seek help.
The Black Dog Institute's 'One Foot Forward' initiative aims to reduce these statistics with the help of everyone around the country who are putting on their walking shoes and raising funds and awareness this October.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
