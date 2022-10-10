Western Advocate

Kellie Dunbar, Nic Lavelle and team walking for Black Dog Institute initiative

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:42am, first published October 10 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nic Lavelle and Kellie Dunbar with little Charlie getting their kilometres in to support the Black Dog Institute's 'One Foot Forward' initiative. Picture by Amy Rees

A group of Bathurst women are clocking up the kilometres to raise funds and awareness for mental health - a cause close to their hearts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.