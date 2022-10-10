Western Advocate

Catherine Britt will be part of line-up for Mandurama Country Music Muster

October 10 2022 - 10:00pm
Catherine Britt, who performed at Oberon on the weekend, will be part of the line-up for a series of country music events at Mandurama.

TWO Golden Guitar winners will feature at an upcoming country music extravaganza in the region.

