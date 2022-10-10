TWO Golden Guitar winners will feature at an upcoming country music extravaganza in the region.
Organisers say the Mandurama Country Music Muster, to be held at the village south-west of Bathurst, will be "a celebration of all things country" as music is played and activities are held across November at the Mandurama Hotel.
The muster will begin with a line dancing lesson and country-style karaoke on Friday, November 4 and continue with Mickey Pye and the Country Boyz and a steaming hot camp oven supper on Saturday, November 5.
Sunday, November 6 will feature up-and-coming local performers in the emerging talent showcase.
Organisers say there will also be a classic car club stopping by for lunch.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Country star Catherine Britt, who has had three singles in the US Billboard Country top 40, will play at the pub on Friday, November 11 (tickets are available from her website www.catherinebritt.com).
Saturday, November 12 will feature Australia's The Voice performer Freddie Bailey and The Ruston Walkom's playing country classics in the sunny beer garden.
Organisers say the talent quest on Sunday, November 13 will provide an opportunity for one budding musician to perform alongside Ashleigh Dallas on the fourth weekend of the muster.
Friday, November 18 will feature a night under the stars with Tameka and The Uke-A-Ladies.
An open mic night and bonfire evening will then be held on Saturday, November 19, featuring local bush poetry, comedy, song, and dance performances.
Bluegrass and a barbecue afternoon will complete the afternoon.
A line dancing lesson and country karaoke 2.0 will be held on Friday, November 25.
Organisers say four-time Golden Guitar winner Ashleigh Dallas, supported by the talent quest winner, will have audience members tapping their feet all night long on the Saturday night, November 26.
"The Dougies will blow the roof off the stage and get you all on the dance floor Sunday evening, to close off the Country Music Muster with a bang," a spokesperson said.
"For more information or to register for line dancing, karaoke, talent showcase, talent quest or open mic night, please email info@manduramahotel.com."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.