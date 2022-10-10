THE consultation process for the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) is continuing, with a public information session to be held on Tuesday, October 11.
Bathurst Regional Council is collecting feedback after receiving the planning proposal for the development, which seeks to amend the planning controls for the Howick Street site.
At six storeys high, the medical centre well exceeds to the height limit in the Bathurst Local Environment Plan (LEP).
A planning proposal has been submitted to Council to insert a site-specific planning control in the LEP to facilitate the proposal, as the current planning controls for height and floor space ratio don't permit the proposed medical centre and associated four-storey car park.
Amending the planning controls does not approve a development application for the BIMC, with that decision needing to come from the NSW Government.
Any changes made to the planning controls would only apply to the site at 252 Howick Street and only for development for the purposes of an integrated medical centre and associated car parking.
Should development for these purposes not proceed then the existing height and floor space ratio controls would continue to apply to the land.
Tuesday's information session is an opportunity for people to find out more about the planning proposal process.
It will be held at The Greens on William from 12pm.
People are asked to RSVP to the session by sending an email to council@bathurst.nsw.gov.au or calling 6333 6211.
Council is accepting feedback on the planning proposal until 4pm on November 2.
Feedback can be provided through the YourSay Bathurst website, which also provides a library of documents for public viewing.
Plans for the facility became public in December, 2020, with Bathurst RSL Club general manager Peter Sargeant confirming the club was in negotiations with a development consortium.
He said "the proposed development has the potential to address a number of existing concerns within our community, whilst at the same time addressing the club's need to provide more parking".
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
