Western Advocate
What's on

Information session to be held regarding Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 10 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre would be six storeys high, while the associated car park would be four storeys.

THE consultation process for the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) is continuing, with a public information session to be held on Tuesday, October 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.