Western Advocate

Skillset Awards honour 'phenomenal commitment' from Bathurst businesses, organisations

Updated October 13 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DENISON College and Vivability were honoured when the Skillset Awards were held recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.