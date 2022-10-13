DENISON College and Vivability were honoured when the Skillset Awards were held recently.
Announced in conjunction with Skillset's 40th birthday celebration, the awards recognised Bathurst businesses and individuals who have "demonstrated phenomenal commitment to employment, skills development and partnership programs".
Denison College of Secondary Education was awarded 2022 Career Development Partner of the Year.
According to Skillset, Denison College "has been an integral partner in the delivery of Skillset's career development programs", in particular the Youth Connect and Trade-Up programs.
Bathurst High Campus Ken Barwick and Kelso High Campus principal Mick Sloan attended the event to accept the award.
"Throughout the Skillset and Denison College partnership, students at Denison College that have been highly disengaged from school have managed to successfully transition into alternative options for employment and education," Mr Barwick said.
"We look forward to strengthening this partnership and helping support high school students and their employment and training aspirations with Skillset's support."
Vivability was named 2022 SME (small and medium sized enterprise) Host of the Year.
Skillset said eight trainees had been engaged since its partnership with Vivability started in December 2020.
Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham accepted the award.
"We saw traineeships as a great way to invest and develop skills in our business," he said.
"We are also very proud to have been able to support one of our clients through a business traineeship. Through the traineeship program, our ultimate goal is to transition our trainees into full-time employment to ensure career progression."
Josh Winter, meanwhile, was named the 2022 Gordon Hawkes Apprentice of the Year.
Josh is completing a Certificate IV in Engineering at host employer Thales Australia - Lithgow Arms.
His host supervisor, Thales business development manager David Forbes, said Josh had been "an outstanding apprentice throughout his four years at Thales".
"His TAFE studies, work experience, work ethic and his ability to learn has surpassed expectations," he said. "Josh has done extremely well. His enthusiasm and passion for the job has not diminished over the years."
Central West Group Apprentices, as it was then known, was established on January 25, 1982 to help regional businesses by supplying them with apprentices.
From 22 apprentices and one employee, Skillset has grown to support more than 6550 apprentices and trainees over the past 40 years and now has a team of 42 employees.
