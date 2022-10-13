WHILE the possibility of devastating bushfires seem unlikely during the summer, Bathurst firefighters are likely to face an elevated risk of grass fires this season.
Bureau of Meteorology's long-range forecast indicates normal bushfire potential in eastern states, but an elevated risk of grass fire in southern Australia.
Above-average rainfall over winter has led to good grass and vegetation growth in many areas, which can increase the risk of grass fires.
"Once it all starts to hay off like it normally does, that will certainly be our biggest concern because grass dries off a lot quicker," he said.
"You can have rain and then one or two days later, under the right conditions, a grass fire can certainly happen, while it takes bushland a lot longer to dry out.
"Our other concern this year, as it's so wet, we need to be a bit more cautious in how we attack those fires, in terms of our trucks getting bogged.
"That's a concern with our volunteers, that they need to be aware of those conditions when they are fighting grassfires, that they might need to employ different strategies."
Due to the current moisture levels and with another La Nina weather system forecast this summer, Mr Taylor said bushfires are likely to be a lot less intense.
"Certainly with the higher moisture levels, the likelihood of having a bushfire season like we had back in 2019-20 is very slim because it's so moist out there," he said.
"We might still get bushfires but their intensity will certainly be a lot lower, with the current conditions.
"If things start to change and we get drier and hotter days for an extended period, there could be a greater chance of getting larger types of bushfires."
Mr Taylor said volunteers numbers are strong in brigades around Bathurst.
"The brigades that are around Bathurst, like Perthville, Raglan, Eglinton and Bathurst, they've got a really good influx of volunteers," he said.
"It's our more rural brigades that are always looking for more members, because it's just a change of lifestyle and demographic.
"Is it a concern? No. But we're always looking for more volunteers."
According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), this coming summer, more cloud and a wetter landscape can mean a reduced number of extreme heat days compared to recent years.
However, given the long-term warming trend, even in a wet summer, some places will experience heatwaves.
While temperatures may not reach extreme levels, in southern areas heatwaves may last longer, be warmer overnight and be more humid - all of which can increase the risk to human health.
Increased risk of marine heatwaves off eastern Australia - with indications that sea temperatures will be warmer than normal for an extended timeframe. This can affect fisheries and other marine life.
Severe thunderstorms can cause dangerous conditions such as flash flooding, large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes.
According to the (BoM), they are more common during the warmer months, particularly in northern New South Wales, southern Queensland, inland Western Australia and across the tropical north.
Thunderstorm asthma can be triggered by thunderstorms after high grass growth in southern Australia from October to December when pollen levels are highest.
