Western Advocate

Bathurst firefighters to face elevated risk of grass fires this summer

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 13 2022 - 7:19am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eglinton RFS brigade assisting landowner for a hazard. Picture is supplied.

WHILE the possibility of devastating bushfires seem unlikely during the summer, Bathurst firefighters are likely to face an elevated risk of grass fires this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.