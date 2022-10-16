TWO talented friends have joined forces to bring the book 'How We Love: Notes on Life' to the stage, and are excited to return to Bathurst and perform.
Clementine Ford, an award winning writer and broadcaster, along with Libby O'Donovan, a celebrated musician, will bring their show 'Love Sermon' to Bathurst on Friday, October 21.
Written by Ms Ford, the book is an exploration of love in its many forms, and the show is anticipated to take the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions.
"We see women weeping, laughing and holding each other in moments of appreciation and camaraderie, and it's absolutely wonderful," Ms Ford said.
"It's exactly what we wanted the show to be, and so to see it come to life in that way is incredible."
The first time Ms Ford visited Bathurst was on her book tour for 'Boys will be Boys', while Ms O'Donovan has performed in Bathurst on multiple occasions.
Both ladies said they have enjoyed their time when visiting the region and are looking forward to returning.
"It's always a brilliant place to perform because the audiences are always out to have a good, fun time. It's a joyous experience," Ms O'Donovan said.
The show is a life affirming celebration that explores the way people hope, connect, grieve and love.
It delves into the different levels of love and how loving someone through all messy complexities is part of life.
Love Sermon will be on display at The Victoria Bathurst and tickets are on sale now.
"This is a show that cannot fail to uplift you. It will make you feel seen, understood and excited about all the possibilities of this rich, beautiful life we have been blessed with by the universe," Ms Ford said.
Ms O'Donovan said she's looking forward to the event and taking in all the town has to offer during her short stay.
"I'm hoping we can get the full experience, from high tea to bush walks and maybe even sneak in a delicious meal at one of the many great eateries," she said.
"I love the rich history in Bathurst, the heritage buildings and the gorgeous natural environment."
Bathurst will be the third stop of the tour that is set to travel NSW, Victoria and Queensland.
