SHARING the spoils isn't something you often see at Kennerson Park but the rare event unfolded at the Bathurst track on Monday when nothing could separate Von Ryker and Teardrop Explode in the opening race.
Teardrop Explode ($4.40, Ash Dwyer) was on the verge of causing a minor upset over Von Ryker ($1.33, Sydney Swain) in the Free Entry To Bathurst Dogs 0-2 Win (520 metres) before the short-priced favourite fought back along the rail in the closing strides.
The pair managed to break well clear of their rivals midway through the race and fought out an exciting battle to the line.
Von Ryker, who had nearly 10kg of weight on his rival, muscled his way down the inside over final 50 metres to fight out a physical finish with his smaller opponent.
Swain said it was unfortunate that his favourite couldn't get away from the boxes just a little more sharply.
"Winning in a dead heat's better than nothing," he laughed.
"He's not real strong and I thought he'd be too strong if he could lead it. He was thrown into it. He's got two wins in a field of maidens, but he never found that lead and he was left chasing the other dog.
"He'll now have a go in the Lithgow Gold Muzzle on Saturday and then he'll be going back to the owners after that and they'll train him."
For Dwyer, he hopes the result is a confidence builder for his runner.
"I thought she might have hung on at the end but just got a bit of buffeting down the home straight. It's better than getting beaten by a nose though," he said.
"With a bit more experience she'll be winning at Wentworth Park. She ran third there last start but with a bit more experience I think she'll go good."
At the race's start Teardrop Explode got away fastest from box seven to come across the rest of the field.
Top Notch was strong away on the initial jump but quickly faded back through the pack while Von Ryker and Wrecker Ruby pushed through to stay in touch with the early leader.
Von Ryker broke away from the pack to join Teardrop Explode at the front of the race, with more than three lengths back to the rest of the field.
The favourite showed strong speed but couldn't find a clear path past the leader.
An opportunity presented itself when Teardrop Explode ran just wide enough for Von Ryker to make a move.
However, Dwyer's small bitch continued to race gamely despite the physical brush up with the imposing favourite.
Nothing could split the pair on the post as they ran out a time of 30.52 seconds.
Nearly 10 metres further back, Touch Of Speed ($10, Ray Tyquin) managed to narrowly edge past kennelmate Wrecker Ruby to take third.
